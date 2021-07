The grand Louisville Palace and its sister venue, the Mercury Ballroom, are opening back up more than a year after closing for the pandemic. The venues’ opening week will feature two acts: Brit Floyd, a Pink Floyd Tribute band, at the Palace on Aug. 3 and Seattle rock band Candlebox at the Ballroom on Aug. 5.

The two venues have a stacked schedule through spring of next year, with bands, movie showings, comedians and more.

Some highlights are Dwight Yoakam (Oct. 8), Chicago (Nov. 15) and Iliza Shlesinger (Feb. 12) at the Palace. And, Saint Motel (Oct. 20), Manchester Orchestra (Nov. 16), COIN (Dec. 4) and Aly & AJ (April 22) at the Mercury Ballroom.

Here’s a full list of the lineups for both venues:

Louisville Palace Theatre Concert Lineup:

Aug. 3 – Brit Floyd

Aug. 15 – Theresa Caputo

Aug. 26 – Blippi The Musical

Sept. 28 – AJR

Oct. 8 – Dwight Yoakam

Oct. 9 – Boney James

Oct. 12 – NEEDTOBREATHE

Oct. 16 – Ron White

Oct. 23 – Joe Bonamassa

Oct. 29 – In This Moment & Black Veil Brides

Nov. 2 – L.O.L. Surprise Live!

Nov. 4 – Chris Lane

Nov. 14 – Crowder

Nov. 15 – Chicago

Dec. 8 – Disney Princess The Concert

Dec. 9 – Trailer Park Boys

Dec. 18 – the Elf on the Shelf – A Christmas Musical

Feb. 12 – Iliza Shlesinger

March 22 – Glass Animals

April 8 – KALEO

April 10 – Celtic Woman

May 17 – Leon Bridges

May 19 – Tom Segura

Mercury Ballroom Concert Lineup:

Aug. 5 – Candlebox

Aug. 24 – Bryce Vine

Aug. 25 – Charley Crockett

Sept. 4 – Here Come the Mummies

Sept. 8 – Motionless In White

Sept. 14 – Mammoth WVH

Sept. 21 – Anberlin

Sept. 22 – Mayday Parade

Sept. 29 – Blue October

Sept. 30 – Drake White

Oct. 2 – Bahamas

Oct. 3 – Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Oct. 9 – Intern John

Oct. 12 – The Record Company

Oct. 20 – Saint Motel

Oct. 23 – X Ambassadors

Oct. 28 – Larkin Poe

Nov. 3 – Ruston Kelly

Nov. 11 – The Wild Feathers

Nov. 12 – Sebastian Bach

Nov. 16 – Manchester Orchestra

Dec. 4 – COIN

Feb. 4 – Anderson East

Feb. 16 – Circa Survive

April 8 – Todrick Hall

April 18 – Eric Johnson

April 22 – Aly & AJ