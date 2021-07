The Delta variant of COVID-19 is more contagious and more dangerous, and unvaccinated Kentuckians and parts of the state are going to bear the consequences, warned Gov. Andy Beshear in an urgent tone at a briefing on Wednesday.

The Delta variant, which is now the predominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S., is decidedly more transmissible, and there is evidence that it may have more serious side effects. A Scottish study found that hospitalization rates were about 85% higher for the Delta variant than the B.1.1.7., or Alpha, variant.

“We have the most aggressive variant we have ever seen in our battle against COVID,” said Beshear.

Showing state data, Beshear said that Kentuckians ages 12 to 49, especially, need to get vaccinated. Vaccination rates for these age groups are all below 51%.

People ages 40-49 are more likely to be badly affected by the Delta variant than they were with regular COVID-19, said Beshear.

“So, from the original COVID strain that was out there, if you caught it, you were between the ages of 40 to 49, your odds were pretty good that you were eventually going to be OK, even if it was a rough go. Now that wasn’t the case for everybody. But when you look at the numbers it’s very different for the Delta variant,” said Beshear.

Counties with a vaccinated population of less than 40% are also more at risk, said Beshear.

COVID-19 cases are already rising since the Delta variant was first detected in Kentucky three weeks ago. The positivity rate is now at 5.45% after hitting lows under 1%.

Beshear did not propose bringing back mask mandates or other measures to prevent the spread of the Delta variant. Instead, he revealed a list of a few recommendations:

All unvaccinated Kentuckians should wear masks indoors when not in their home

Kentuckians at higher risk due to pre-existing conditions should wear masks indoors when not in their home

Vaccinated Kentuckians in jobs with significant public exposure should consider wearing a mask at work

All unvaccinated Kentuckians, when eligible, should be vaccinated immediately.

“This is all it would take to protect America, if folks would do it, protect all of us from serious illness and disease, protect all our communities, let us do everything that we enjoy doing, ” said Beshear, about his last bullet point.

Beshear also said he did not regret ending COVID restrictions in Kentucky.

“The difference now between anytime before is that people have a personal decision that they can make that protects them to a very significant degree,” He said.