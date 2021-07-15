Green District Salad Chain Sets Highlands Opening Date

Green District is moving into the former home of The Comfy Cow on Bardstown Road.

Bardstown Road is about to get greener.

The Green District salad restaurant, which is on an expansion binge, is opening its Bardstown Road location on Tuesday, July 20, according to a news release.

You might remember the building as the former spot of The Comfy Cow ice cream shop.

If you’re upset that health food overlords are taking over a former sweets haven, you might be satiated with knowing that the Green District doesn’t just offer seven types of “legendary” salad. The local chain also sells wraps and grain bowls, and its adding a new item to its menu: Livin’ on the Veg vegan bowls with black rice, tofu and fresh fruits and vegetables.

You’ll also be able to sip the decidedly-not good-for-you “Not a Kale Ale,” a “light and bright citrus ale” brewed in partnership with Falls City Brewing Co.

Its grand opening will be more of a party, with live music by Nate Miner (5-7 p.m. on the patio) and prizes, including free business catering, free daily salads for one month and tickets to the UofL football home opener.

This will be Green District’s fourth location in Louisville since its founding in 2017, and it follows announcements that the restaurant is expanding to Indianapolis and Cincinnati. So now, you’ll have no excuse not to eat healthy when you visit our cousin cities.