Five Flea Off Market Dates To Flock To This Year

The Flea Off Market has five more dates full of local shopping left for you to attend this year.

Mark your calendar for these markets at the usual spot, 1000 E. Market St.:

Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18 (this weekend)

Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-15

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10

Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13-14

The Flea will also be holding its annual Indoor Holiday Bazaar from Dec. 11-12.

At the outdoor, warm-weather markets, 150-plus local and regional vendors sell clothes, jewelry and other trinkets. Local food trucks sling street food, craft beer and cocktails.

The summer drink specials are $4, 16-ounce Monnik beers and $4 Tito’s Vodka cocktails on Saturdays. On Sunday, it’s a boozapalozza with $4 mimosas, $5 bloody marys, $6 sangrias and the new $5 Mo-Flea-To, “a refreshing cocktail of rum and housemade jalapeño limeade, with a splash of seltzer and a mint and lime garnish.”

Remember, on Sundays, the nearby Climb Nulu bouldering gym offers free hangs for kids from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interested vendors can visit thefleaoffmarket.org for more details.