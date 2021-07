Elizabeth Warren is once again endorsing Charles Booker in a race for the Senate.

On Monday, Warren announced that she is supporting Booker in his quest to unseat Sen. Rand Paul.

“I’m very glad to endorse @Booker4KY for Senate,” Warren wrote in a Tweet on Monday. “He has the vision and heart to take on this righteous fight and help make Washington work for everyone—not just the rich and powerful.”

I’m very glad to endorse @Booker4KY for Senate. He has the vision and heart to take on this righteous fight and help make Washington work for everyone—not just the rich and powerful. https://t.co/YNbPO0FqRs — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 26, 2021



Last year, Warren was one of the many nationally influential progressives who endorsed Booker in his primary race against Democrat Amy McGrath for Sen. Mitch McConnell’s seat. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also threw support Booker’s way last year, although it did not garner him the Democratic nomination.

So far, neither Sanders or Ocasio-Cortez have endorsed Booker again, but Sanders and Booker did hold a rally together before Booker announced. Booker has also earned the support of two, local union chapters: IUE-CWA and CWA, which represent employees at GE Appliances and AT&T.

In a response to Warren’s most recent endorsement, Booker tweeted, “The people of Kentucky are standing for our vision to end generational poverty and make our government work for us, and leaders across the country are taking notice.”