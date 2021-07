Louisville is a city that turns out for events, but, for almost a year and a half, that just wasn’t an option. As we all know, COVID took away festivals, meet ups, classes and almost every other type of social gathering, as society focused on protecting its health, waiting for the science of a vaccine to emerge. Now, the city has been able to open back up to some extent. From yoga classes in Portland to trivia in bars to thousands of people attending a Waterfront Wednesday— the city has awakened. 2020 was a heartbreaking challenge. In 2021, we’ve been able to get back to being together once again. This photo story is about events and the people attending them across the city over the last month. Be safe and take care of one another.