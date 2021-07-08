These 8 Local, Black Owned Businesses Just Received A Big Investment

Eight Black owned businesses in Louisville are now funded, educated and ready to go thanks to Change Today, Change Tomorrow.

The nonprofit hosted six weeks of small business workshops, with entrepreneurs who attended every session receiving a $5,000 investment.

Sounds like a good deal, right? CTCT starts another round of sessions — through its Black Owned Business Hub, Pocket Change — this Thursday, July 14, 7 p.m, at 1753 Bardstown Road.

Now, go support these local BOBs on the come up:

1. Bath Wonderland

Ran by Bailey Griffin, 9, Bath Wonderland sells organic skincare products: bath bombs, body butters, soaps, sugar scrubs, salt scrubs and lip bombs. They come in tantalizing scents and shapes, including gummy bear and cloud-like shea butter soup.

IG: @bathwonderland

Website: bathwonderland.com

Facebook: Bath Wonderland

2. More Than A Mama

CTCT Executive Director Taylor Ryan has created another nonprofit: A page “for Black and marginalized women who are much more than breeders for the bros.” The group is looking for bloggers and selling totes, tanks and T-shirts at the Pocket Change storefront on Bardstown Road.

Facebook: More Than A Mama

3. Mindful Moments with Mo

Get your mind and body on the same, elevated plane with holistic health & wellness transformative coaching from Mahogany Livers. This do-it-all entrepreneur specializes in yoga, meditation, reiki/crystals, essential oil blends, cooking/budgeting/shopping, personalized self-care packages and more.

Facebook: Mindful Moments w/ Mo

4. From Heart to Hand

From Heart to Hand is a nonprofit, ran by Talia Cooksey, with the noble goal of providing daily essentials to as many people as possible. That translates to food boxes for seniors, newborn essentials for expectant mothers and clothing, transportation and career development to others in need.

Website: fromheart2hand.com

Facebook: From Heart to Hand

5. Happy Brown Girl

Happy Brown Girl makes natural, handcrafted beauty and wellness products designed to give its customers a moment of calm, particularly Black women who “are often placed in roles in which they have to be the backbone of their families and communities,” writes founder Jamacia “Macy” Williams. On the Happy Brown Girl website, you’ll find coconut shea whipped body butter, rose water, sugar scrubs and more.

IG: @happybrowngirl.co

Website: happybrowngirl.co

Facebook: Happy Brown Girl Goods

6. Dope Designs by Nannie

Dope Designs by Nannie are just that: stylish clothing, totes, notebooks and more courtesy of Nannie Grace Croney. Croney learned it all from her seamstress grandmother. Catch us in her “Protect Black Women At All Costs” sweaters. Croney also specializes in custom designs.

IG: @dopedesignsbynannie_

Website: dopedesignsbynannie.com

Facebook: Dope Designs by Nannie

7. Black Heart comics

Julian Thomas is the creator of the Black Heart comic book series, distributed through his self-publishing company Vanguard. In 2019, he released his first volume, a post-apocalyptic tale about Thomas Black, whose “obsession with a gladiator-style deathmatch lands him in the middle of a secret government conspiracy.” It’s a love story and a story of self-discovery, according to Thomas, who was quoted in a WHAS 11 article.

ComiXology: Black Heart Vol. 1

8. Wells Made Co.

Wells Made Co. makes handcrafted nut spreads with locally-sourced ingredients. It started in 2016, when founder Andrea Wells was inspired to create seed butters for children with nut allergies. Her business saw so much demand in that first year that she started making nut butters, too. Wells’ products are also vegan, with “no harmful chemicals added,” according to her business’ website. Wells Made Co. received a partial, $500 investment from Pocket Change.

IG: @wellsmadeco

Website: wellsmadeco.com

Facebook: Wells Made Co.