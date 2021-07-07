Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best And Most Absurd (7/7)

ROSE: Putting The F In LFPL

The Louisville Free Public Library has finally jettisoned late fees. This decision is a no-brainer as these fines don’t do much to fund our precious libraries, and the evidence doesn’t prove that they incentivize readers to return delinquent books. All they seem to do is scare people, particularly those who are low-income, into not checking out anything, because they’re still holding onto that copy of “The Catcher In The Rye” they borrowed 10 years ago during their angsty phase.

THORN: The Graffiti Wars Continue

Louisville has a political graffiti problem. Over the last couple years, vandals have splashed paint on the property of a LEO journalist, an LGBTQ coffee shop and a Shelby Park mural, which included, according to Three Points Louisville, “a slanderous message directed toward then councilperson Barbara Sexton-Smith.” Last week, it was the Breonna Taylor and George Floyd mural, with a Patriot Front tag. And not long after, someone hit the former home of school board member Chris Kolb. There’s no proof that any of these incidents are connected, but each case is serious enough on its own. Our hackles are raised. Are the authorities’?

Advertisement

ROSE: Booker Is Back

Last week, Charles Booker announced he’s running against Kentucky’s Junior U.S. Senator Rand Paul. Booker is known for his progressive policy and grassroots activism, while Paul has spent his pandemic voting against COVID relief packages and discounting science. Kentucky is changing and ready to take a step in the right direction. And Charles Booker can help us get there.

THORN: Variants And Vaccinations

The Delta variant — which originated in India and is highly contagious — has been identified in Louisville. At the same time, Jefferson County’s vaccination rate is still floating around 54% percent — with just over 67% of the population older than 18 vaccinated. Officials are concerned about another bump, so if you haven’t gotten your shot yet, deeply consider it.