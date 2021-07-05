5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (7/9)

FRIDAY, July 9

Christmas in July

HoneyBear Farms

No cover | 5-9 p.m.

Have you ever wondered what Santa would look like in shorts? You’ll see it at HoneyBear Farms’ Christmas in July celebration, which features a dunk tank, snow cones, a balloon artist, Santa on the guitar, a candy cane hunt and — how could you not — snow in summer. Get your snack on with pop-up vendors and food trucks. This event is also scheduled from Saturday from 4-9 p.m., although the weather is looking frightful.

Black Joe Lewis w/ Big Woozy

Zanzabar

$20 | 7 p.m.

Black Joe Lewis brings the Austin blues to Louisville with this show at Zanzabar, accompanied by Big Woozy from the Big Apple. Afterward, Z-bar’s dance floor opens up for classic electronica beats and futuristic visuals from DJs LB3 and Cid.

SATURDAY, July 10

Two Weeks Notice: Alexis ‘STIX’ Brown Closing Reception

Carnegie Center for Art and History

Free | 5-8 p.m.

If you read our Studio Visit feature about Alexis ‘STIX’ Brown’s residency at the Carnegie Center in our issue this week, you’ll probably be sad to know that her stay at the museum is almost over. But, you’ll be happy to hear that you still have a chance to visit and meet the artist. Brown will be at this two-weeks-to-closing-reception to talk about her work, where “anxiety is channeled into lines.” The band Squeeze-bot is also bringing its accordions, banjos and tubas to entertain the crowd, and light refreshments will be served.

SUNDAY, July 11

Club Brunch with DJ Ace

Tin Roof

No cover | Noon

Keep the Sunday scaries at bay with this brunch that mimics the nightlife experience. The windows will be blacked out and DJ Ace will bring the music. It’s like Saturday night never ended.

Second Sunday Showcase

Planet of the Tapes

Prices vary | 7:30-10 p.m.

Eight comedians have come from near and far to entertain you at this Sunday comedy showcase at Planet of the Tapes. Gabe Kea from Cincinnati headlines. Also present are Kate Murphy and Steve Wilber from Portland, Oregon, and Eric Groovely, Rich Enright, Erika Avery, Jordan Goodwin and Shawn Braley.