5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (7/2)

FRIDAY, July 2

Sunflower Field & Wildflower Explosion

Knobstone Flower Farm, Scottsburg, Indiana

$7.50-$10 | 7-8:30 p.m.

The Knobstone Flower Farm in Scottsburg, Indiana, features over three acres of sunflowers and one acre of wildflowers. For its opening night, the farm’s owners are inviting guests to book a time slot to marvel over the colorful display and to pick your own flowers. With your $10 ticket (or $7.50 if you’re a first responder, student or senior), you’ll be able to choose a sunflower to take home. Additional sunflowers are three for $5 or $10+ for arrangements and flower buckets.

SATURDAY, July 3

Reggae Day

Breslin Park

Free | 1-6 p.m.

Enjoy a whole day of reggae music at this Breslin Park festival. Six DJs will be bumping Caribbean beats. You can simply pull up and vibe or enjoy the venue’s splash park, playground and (for-the-day) food trucks.

Glittertitz Independence Party

Zanzabar

No cover | Midnight-4 a.m.

This Independence Day, let’s free the titz… Glittertitz that is! The DJ duo is back for Saturdays (or is it early-Sundays?) at Z-bar. As one Instagram commenter said, “nature is healing.” If you want a chiller vibe, Curtis Eversole and Gus Filiatreau are playing the venue at 8 p.m. for $10 a pop.

SUNDAY, July 4

Walk the MAC

Mellwood Art Center

No cover | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Diversify your July 4th experience with music, arts and antiques and classic cars. At the Mellwood Art Center, there will be sounds from Vicki Rogers; Typewriter Poetry by Ars Poetica; pizza, burritos, margaritas and bloody marys; and, of course, you can explore the Center’s tenants, including the famous Mellwood Antiques & Interiors store.

Drive-In Movies

Georgetown Drive-In

Prices vary (cash only) | 9:30 p.m.-midnight

The drive-in is one of the most precious heirlooms of Americana, and we must preserve it. And the Georgetown Drive-In in Indiana is as as good as it gets with two screens, snacks and a family-friendly vibe. On Screen 1, you can delight the kids with “Boss Baby: Family Business” (not sure why we needed another one, but OK) and “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” (also perplexing, but hey, little Liam likes it). On Screen 2, it’s the action lover’s dream with “F9: The Fast Saga” (9? This is getting ridiculous) and “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (you get a sequel, you get a sequel; everyone gets a sequel).