FRIDAY, July 30

Youth Business Pop-up Shop

Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center

Free | 3:30-8 p.m.

Over 30 young entrepreneurs are going to be selling their wares at this event, including clothing, jewelry, desserts and art. This free, family event also includes live music and entertainment, school supply and backpack giveaways, food and games. The highlight is a showing of Disney’s Pixar’s “Soul” at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, July 31

The Summer Edit

Westport Village

Free | 2-5 p.m.

Westport Village is hosting a family-friendly shopping event with live music from the Southern Sirens, giveaways, drinks, a photo up and 13 local vendors, including Aesha’s African Baskets, Maddox and Rose Marketplace and Place & Maker Studio.

Behind the Screams

Americanhorrorplex

$20 | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Walk where the dead have walked in this behind the scenes tour of the Americanhorrorplex Halloween-time haunted house. An actor will show you the work of Americanhorrorplex’s designers and answer your questions. Afterwards, you can attend the 1st annual Haunters Against Hate event outside with live music from DJ Fear, vendors, carnival games, a drag show and more.

Midnights at Baxter Presents: ‘Dune’ ’84

Baxter Avenue Theaters Filmworks

$10 | 11:55 p.m.

Baxter Theaters’ midnight movie showings are back, this time with the 1984 version of “Dune,” the famous sci-fi film. It’s a good time to brush up, since a remake is premiering later this year.

SUNDAY, Aug. 1

Muddy Princess

Dirty Turtle Offroad Park

$79 | 7-4 p.m.

Rub some dirt on it with the girls with this all-femme “Muddy Princess” 5K obstacle mud run. You can enter as an individual or a team to “run, walk, crawl, climb, slide, balance and laugh your way along” the course. This event for ages 9 and up.