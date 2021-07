FRIDAY, July 16

‘Space Jam 2’ Watch Party

Bob Hedges Park, Jeffersonville, Indiana

Free | 6-8 p.m.

“Space Jam” has been resurrected 25 years after the original premiered for a sequel starring LeBron James. Here’s your chance to catch a free, outdoor showing of this long-anticipated, Looney Tunes-basketball, Frankenstein-mashup delight. Vendors selling popcorn, drinks and candy will be on location, as well, if you want that movie theater experience.

SATURDAY, July 17

Corydon Capital Day

Downtown Corydon, Corydon, Indiana

Free | 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

A long, long time ago, Corydon was the capital of Indiana, and to make sure you never forget that fact, Corydon Capital Day was established. To relive the glory days, travel to this small, Southern Indiana town to enjoy craftsmen demonstrators, “reenactors, old-fashioned games, live entertainment and an outdoor food court” with six vendors.You’ll also be able to take free wagon rides around the town.

Porchfest

Deer Park neighborhood

Free | 1-5 p.m.

The Deer Park neighborhood is hosting Porchfest, a unique concert where homeowners with porches or other spaces use their homes (or porches) as the stage for a band or musicians to play. The festival spans several streets in the Deer Park neighborhood. A map and show schedule are provided on the festival website. The event is free and guests are invited to walk the neighborhood and experience the music, which spans all genres.

JTown Summer Beer Fest

Downtown Jeffersontown

$45 | 4 p.m.

Beer festivals returning is as refreshing as a cold one on a hot day. More than 50 craft breweries from near and far will be represented at Jeffersontown’s downtown beer fest, including New Belgium Brewing, Braxton and 3rd Turn Brewing (which is actually located in J-Town!) Plus, there will be wine, food trucks and live music. General admission tickets are $45, but if you buy four, your posse will receive a reduced price of $160. Designated drivers get in for $10.

SUNDAY, July 18

ZZ Top

Iroquois Amphitheater

$89.50-$170 | 7 p.m.

The beards, the hats, the legends. ZZ Top is playing the Iroquois Amphitheater. Need we say more?