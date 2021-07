MONDAY, July 26

51st Annual World Championship Dainty Contest

George Hauck Way

No cover | 5 p.m.

The annual Dainty Contest is back in full force this Monday. Here’s our attempt to explain the game of Dainty: it’s sort of like a stickball home run derby, but there’s no ball… instead you take your stick and hit a much smaller, sharper stick. You have to be at least 45 years old to play. And, there’s lots of beer and bologna sandwiches. The open competition starts at 5:30 p.m.. Afterward, a German band will play. Make sure to visit the Vendor Village as well.

Summer Jam Fundraiser

Louisville Thrift Store

$5 (suggested donation) | 5:30-7 p.m.

The Louisville Thrift Store is hosting a fundraiser for business lost since the city government closed its Portland street more than a month ago because of sewer issues. This all-out community celebration will feature trivia, games, prizes, a live DJ and voter registration. Donations to the store can be made via Venmo @louisvillethrift, GoFundMe or Cashapp ($louisvillethrift.) If you pay through Cashapp and write “Black Market KY” in the memo line, the nearby grocery store will match your donation up to $500.

TUESDAY, July 27

Disney Trivia!

Chill BAR

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

Test your Disney knowledge at Chill BAR’s trivia night this week. Bring up to five players for your team. There will be prizes for the winners.

WEDNESDAY, July 28

Waterfront Wednesday with The Mavericks

Big Four Lawn

Free | 6 p.m.

Waterfront Wednesday this week features The Mavericks, a country music band known for their hits “Back In Your Arms Again” and “Dance The Night Away.” They start playing at 9 p.m., with openers Magnolia Boulevard (Lexington five-piece) and McKinley James (New York and Tennessee rhythm and blues) playing at 7:30 and 6 p.m., respectively.

THURSDAY, July 29

Queer Entrepreneurship Meeting

Story Louisville

Free | 5-7 p.m.

LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs unite for a casual meet up to “learn about one another and begin to create a community of LGBTQ+ business owners.”

FRIDAY, July 30

The Caterpillars Mojo – Passionfruit Blonde Ale Release and Album Release Concert

Mile Wide Beer Co.

No cover | 4 p.m.-midnight

Two releases are being celebrated at this event: The debut of Kiana & The Sun Kings new album, Chrysalis, and the birth of a Mile Wide beer brewed in collaboration with the band, The Caterpillar’s Mojo. The drink is a passionfruit blonde ale for summer sippin’. Kiana & The Sun Kings will perform, as well as DJ Quinnette.

Kosair BBQ Festival

Kosair Shrine Center

No cover | 4-11 p.m.

The Kosair Shriners are hosting their first ever BBQ Festival, featuring a BBQ competition, food vendors, live music, a beer garden, kids entertainment and a cornhole tournament. The festivities continue on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Harry Potter Day

Silver Street Park, New Albany

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Your Hogwarts letter has finally arrived, inviting you to the New Albany Parks and Recreation’s Harry Potter Day. There will be Quidditch, games, door prizes and Harry Potter trivia from 6:30-7:15 p.m.

Concerts at the Tway: The Checkmates

Tway House

No cover | 6-9 p.m.

Jeffersontown’s Food Truck Fridays now have musical accompaniment. The Checkmates play at this event, featuring food from Get In Your Belly Deli.

Isolation Tank Ensemble/Majutsu/Big Mermaid

Art Sanctuary

$5 (suggested donation) | 8 p.m.

Late for Dinner’s live show this week features Isolation Tank Ensemble (a trash prog seven-piece), Majutsu (“Happy Goodtime Music”) and Chicago’s Big Mermaid.