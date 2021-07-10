10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville This Week (7/12)

TUESDAY, July 13

502 Beats: Free Class + Teacher Training Open House

502 Power Yoga, Jeffersonville, Indiana

Free | 6-8 p.m.

This free class puts the “power” in 502 Power Yoga with a 60-minute, music-fueled vinyasa class from 6-7 p.m.. Afterward, the studio is hosting a Teacher Training Open House for those interested in becoming a yoga instructor.

Grins at Gravely

Gravely Brewing Co.

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

Eight comics perform at Gravely Brewing Co. for this comedy event. Blake Hammond from Cincinnati headlines. From Louisville, come see Kelli O’Toole, Lucious Williams, Hillary Boston, Darren Rodgers and RJ Ryan. From Lexington, welcome Elliot Rasile and Mike Fields.

WEDNESDAY, July 14

Waterfront Wednesday with Houndmouth, The Jesse Lees and Sam Filiatreau

Waterfront Park

Free | 6 p.m.

Waterfront Wednesday is back, so drop in with your blanket or lawn chair and catch alt-blues act Houndmouth with special guests, psych/hip-hop The Jesse Lees and alt-country crooner Sam Filatreau. Returning to its outdoor home, WFPK has drafted a stellar summer lineup. This year shows will be held twice monthly on the Big Four Lawn next to the walking bridge. The show kicks off at 6 p.m. and Houndmouth will hit the stage around 9 p.m.. There will be food and beverages available. One note: Leave the furry friends at home. This is a humans-only event.

AfterWater with Khüdósoul

Gold Bar

No cover | 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

If you didn’t get enough music at Waterfront Wednesday, Gold Bar is hosting a high-powered afterparty, featuring EDM musician Khüdósoul.

THURSDAY, July 15

Virtual Expungement Clinic

Online

Free | 10 a.m.

Need help getting your criminal record expunged? This virtual clinic will start you on the process. Email virtualexpungement@goodwillky.org to get started. (For Kentucky convictions only.)

Paul Griner Presents ‘The Book of Otto and Liam’

Carmichael’s Bookstore

Free | 7 p.m.

UofL creative writing instructor Paul Griner discusses his new novel, “The Book of Otto and Liam,” about a school shooting and “a meditation on the forms evil can take.” “Liam is the boy, lying in the hospital, in grave condition, a bullet lodged in his head. Otto is his father, a commercial artist whose marriage has collapsed in the wake of the disaster.” Ian Stansel, the director of UofL’s Creative Writing Program interviews Griner at this in-person and virtual event. You must register to attend.

Musical Pianaoke!!!

The Bard’s Town Theatre

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

It’s karaoke with live musical accompaniment. Julie Werkmeister McKay is on the piano, prepared to play your favorite show tune while you sing along. Bring sheet music of your own or find the showstopper you’re looking for in books that will be provided.

FRIDAY, July 16

Q’d Up with Niko Moon

Mac’s Hideaway, New Albany, Indiana

Free | 7-10:30 p.m.

Niko Moon brings pop country to New Albany with this free concert. Grafenburg and The Adrian Taylor Band open, starting at 7 p.m.

Rap Showcase

La Terraza at the River, New Albany, Indiana

$5 | 9 p.m.-midnight

Discover up-and-coming Louisville rap talent at this showcase, featuring Akhil Warrier and hosted by Nxttime.

July Silent Disco

Falls City Brewing Co.

$5 | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Dance to the beat of your own channel with Louisville Silent Disco’s magic headphones with three different stations to tune into. The theme for this muted celebration is Beach Party, so wear the clothes you were supposed to bring on vacation before the pandemic hit.