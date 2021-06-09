Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best And Most Absurd (6/9)

Rose: The Final Update

On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear is giving his final COVID-19 update. For more than a year, Beshear has delivered sad and scary news with poise and empathy that provided about as much calm as possible in a time of turmoil. His daily updates even produced a bunch of memes and jokes that let people have a little bit of fun. But, more importantly, there was a virus that we knew almost nothing about at the beginning out there floating around, and his updates gave us a little bit of clarity, insight and hope. Beshear showed leadership in a time of uncertainty, and we have to give him credit for that.

Rose: Vaccine Help

This week, Kentucky Sports Radio is holding in-person broadcasts that are being paired with vaccine pop-up clinics. Slightly less than 50% of Kentucky’s population has taken one dose of the vaccine, and the popular show is trying to combat hesitancy. As we enter the summer months, the COVID numbers are dropping, and events are coming back, but some experts are worried that there could be a bump in cases in the fall if the vaccinations numbers don’t go up. The state needs all the help it can get with promotion.

Absurd: The LMPD PR Parade

LMPD can’t stop its reign of terrible. From shooting its citizens to the super cringeworthy Facebook posts written by what smells like some dejected, AXE Body Spray-wearing dude bro with tribal tats and no actual tribe — they are just a system of failure after failure. Their latest PR stunt, the LMPD’s “On the Record” podcast — on YouTube (the playground for its ardent, conspiracy-juiced fanbase) — is an attempt to pretty up their public image. So, instead of doing substantive things that could improve public safety, as well as their image, they try this new circus act. How many clowns will fit in this car? Chief Erika Shields hasn’t been a presence of any merit and the LMPD seems to be another police force destined to continue their unabated and deadly uselessness until the whole system gets the real reboot it needs.

Thorn: Prime Example

The FBI is currently investigating two LMPD officers who allegedly threw snow cones at homeless people in The West End. The cruelty here is astounding. Maybe they can explain their actions on Shields’ new pod?