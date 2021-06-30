What To See: Gallery Roundup

Galleries are open and there is no shortage of amazing work to be seen in the city. Get out and visit one of the local galleries this week. Note: this list is only a small selection.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St. • Louisville

Gallery Hours: Thursdays, Fridays

and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

Alice Zilberberg

“Meditations”

Through July 17

The show features work from photographer and digital painter Alice Zilberberg. The artist explores dreamlike scenes through her work with digital manipulation, layering and painting.

Quappi Projects

827 E. Market St. • Louisville

Gallery Hours: Thursdays Noon – 4 p.m., Fridays Noon – 4 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.– 3 p.m. and by appointment

quappiprojects.com

“YOU GOT YOUR SECRET ON”

Through July 31

The show is a group show featuring artists: Katarina Walshe, Andrej Dubravsky, Stephen Gurtowski, Stephen Truax, Aaron Skolnick, Sara Kim, Paul Verdell, Hannah Beerman, Jimmy Wright. Kyle Coniglio, and Ellen Siebers.

UofL Hite Art Institute-Cressman Center for Visual Arts

100 East Main St. • Louisville

Gallery Hours: Reservations Required

louisville.edu/art/exhibitions/all/covid-19-gallery-visitation-policies

Curated by Cathy Shannon

“Witness and Testimony”

July 16 through Sept. 3

Curator and E&S Gallery co-owner Cathy Shannon presents a show of works by male and female Black artists to show how contemporary narratives and events are influenced and speak to the history of African Americans in the country. Artists featured include: Elizabeth Catlett, Jacob Lawrence, Leroy Cambell, Woodrow Nash, Sherry Shine and Kevin A. Williams.

houseguest gallery/YARDSIDE SUPPERCLUB LAB

2721 Taylor Blvd. • Louisville

Gallery Hours: Fridays 11a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and by appointment.

houseguestgallery.com

Alvia Blade

“Wandering Home”

Through Aug. 21

Houseguest is a non-traditional gallery space that exists in the home of artist Megan Bickel. It is a project founded by Bickel and chef Jacob Wilson. Their latest show “Wandering Home” is an exploration of artist Alvia Blade’s memories as they affect the now. She uses found objects to present sculptural representations of these memories.

Surface Noise600 Baxter Ave. • Louisville

Thursdays through Mondays 11a.m. – 6 p.m.

facebook.com/surfacenoiserecords

Richard Peyton

“I’m Trying Again”

Through July 25

Richard Peyton is having his first solo show in Louisville after years of creating flyers, T-shirts and other designs for the local punk scene. This collection of his works highlights the style that he has been honing since the 1980s. •