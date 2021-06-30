What To See: Gallery Roundup

Galleries are open and there is no shortage of amazing work to be seen in the city. Get out and visit one of the local galleries this week. Note: this list is only a small selection.
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St. • Louisville
Gallery Hours: Thursdays, Fridays
and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
moremengallery.com
Alice Zilberberg
“Meditations”
Through July 17
The show features work from photographer and digital painter Alice Zilberberg. The artist explores dreamlike scenes through her work with digital manipulation, layering and painting.
Quappi Projects
827 E. Market St. • Louisville
Gallery Hours: Thursdays Noon – 4 p.m., Fridays Noon – 4 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.– 3 p.m. and by appointment
quappiprojects.com
“YOU GOT YOUR SECRET ON”
Through July 31
The show is a group show featuring artists: Katarina Walshe, Andrej Dubravsky, Stephen Gurtowski, Stephen Truax, Aaron Skolnick, Sara Kim, Paul Verdell, Hannah Beerman, Jimmy Wright. Kyle Coniglio, and Ellen Siebers.
UofL Hite Art Institute-Cressman Center for Visual Arts
100 East Main St. • Louisville
Gallery Hours: Reservations Required
louisville.edu/art/exhibitions/all/covid-19-gallery-visitation-policies
Curated by Cathy Shannon
“Witness and Testimony”
July 16 through Sept. 3
Curator and E&S Gallery co-owner Cathy Shannon presents a show of works by male and female Black artists to show how contemporary narratives and events are influenced and speak to the history of African Americans in the country. Artists featured include: Elizabeth Catlett, Jacob Lawrence, Leroy Cambell, Woodrow Nash, Sherry Shine and Kevin A. Williams.
houseguest gallery/YARDSIDE SUPPERCLUB LAB
2721 Taylor Blvd. • Louisville
Gallery Hours: Fridays 11a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and by appointment.
houseguestgallery.com
Alvia Blade
“Wandering Home”
Through Aug. 21
Houseguest is a non-traditional gallery space that exists in the home of artist Megan Bickel. It is a project founded by Bickel and chef Jacob Wilson. Their latest show “Wandering Home” is an exploration of artist Alvia Blade’s memories as they affect the now. She uses found objects to present sculptural representations of these memories.
Surface Noise600 Baxter Ave. • Louisville
Thursdays through Mondays 11a.m. – 6 p.m.
facebook.com/surfacenoiserecords
Richard Peyton
“I’m Trying Again”
Through July 25
Richard Peyton is having his first solo show in Louisville after years of creating flyers, T-shirts and other designs for the local punk scene. This collection of his works highlights the style that he has been honing since the 1980s. •
