LEO is Hiring!

JOB DESCRIPTION

Digital Content Editor

BASIC FUNCTION:

The Digital Content Editor will work directly under the Editor/and or Director of Digital Content Strategy to develop, define, and maintain the publication’s digital presence, quality, and consistency across a variety of platforms, including blogs, feature stories, slideshows, event listings, social media posts, e-newsletters, etc, with special attention given to driving increased traffic and brand visibility. Responsibilities will include editing, creating content, analyzing data and responding appropriately, overseeing publication’s social media presence. This role will oversee a diverse team of staff, interns, and freelance contributors. A successful Digital Content Editor will combine their tech savvy with a passion to create and share meaningful material.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

This role entails the following expectations, but is not limited to:

Essential

Contributing original content to LEO Weekly’s blogs and slideshows. It is expected that a total of 10-15 blogs are posted a day, and 2-3 editorial galleries created a week.

Managing and encouraging staff and freelance contributors to provide daily supply of material to keep website and social media presence fresh, increase return traffic, and conveys true voice and tone of publication

Keep LEO Weekly’s digital numbers above the EMG minimum, and aim for weekly bonuses

Collaborate with Marketing, Sales, and Promotions staff to coordinate the posting of their digital content

Follow EMG’s best digital practices, and participate in weekly digital calls

Work with interns on a daily basis to ensure they’re contributing to site in a meaningful and efficient way



Ensure staff and freelance contributors meet deadlines and maintain focus of assignments

Check content for accuracy, SEO packaging and ensure in compliance with copyright and privacy regulations

Address any web, social media, and blogging issues experienced by staff in a timely fashion

Modify content so that it is easy to view on mobile or tablet screens

Interpreting and adjusting print feature stories and headlines for digital audiences

Uploading weekly print issue on to web

Aggressive use and management of the magazines’ social media accounts and monitoring social engagement to promote content on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Apple News and other sites

Adjusting the content and its placement on the site in response to real-time analytics; includes adding/removing content

Adding digital components to print features for digital audiences (related slideshows, blog posts, etc., locations)

Monitoring the website and social media for quality control—correcting links, typos and formatting errors

Performance reporting from Google analytics on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis formally and informally: continual communication is a must

Implementing SEO practices for all digital content, including Google AMP compatibility for all stories

Develop strategies for generating meaningful content that garners a high volume of visits, and encourages awareness and excitement around the publication. Content typically includes written news articles, video interviews and behind-the-scenes features, podcast discussions, and a variety of embedded games or other interactive apps.

Maintaining the publication’s online archive and video library; tracking and recording of staff’s blogging on a daily basis

Achieving pageview, unique visitor, and other monthly goals set by the publisher.

Updating the magazine’s Google Page site on a weekly basis

Ancillary

Add print stories to web site on as-needed basis

Working with Art Director to ensure adequate and appropriate graphics/visual representation available for stories on the web

Brainstorm and solicit feedback from other departments/staff regarding topics and generating discussions for the web

Planning Activities:

Weekly and daily planning with editorial staff and other EMG markets to locate galleries and blogs and online-only content that enhances what has been planned for an issue Seasonality appropriate content for holidays, seasons, special issues, etc. Planning of daily and weekly blogs that can help create patterns that draw people to the site on a regular basis (five for Friday, Monday morning quarterbacking, etc).

Problem-Solving Activities:

Plan for achieving performance objectives Addressing issues with CMS/blogging system as needed How to best present information in a web-friendly format Traffic generation in slow times of week/year

Job Complexity:

Supervision Analyzing data to make best decisions Recruiting and developing staff and interns High attention to detail in a fast-paced environment

SKILLS

The skills/behaviors required to be successful in this role are:

Essential

Excellent writing and editing skills, with an understanding of the special requirements of writing for the Web, such as the use of keywords, hyperlinks, navigation, and the importance of brevity

Superior spelling, grammar, and punctuation skills

Outstanding attention to detail

Excellent interpersonal skills to work effectively and collaboratively with direct reports, contributors, other internal departments, and the public responding to posts

Strong organizational skills

Strong online traffic analytical skills enabling adjustment of content production based on site performance and traffic patterns

Excellent leadership skills

Moderate proficiency with MS Office suite

Moderate proficiency with InDesign and Photoshop

Familiarity and working knowledge of basic HTML and CSS

Familiarity and working knowledge of content management systems, such as Foundation and WordPress

Strong understanding of industry best practices

Social media savvy and ability to effectively plan, share, and distribute content through social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit)

Proven success generating increased traffic in social media

Ability to recruit, manage, and develop staff and freelance digital contributors

Thorough knowledge of the geographic area’s alternative social scenes and media outlets (or an enthusiasm to learn more)

Passion for new technology

Ability to work remotely if needed

Preferred

Adobe Creative Suite skills a major plus

Working knowledge of utilizing Google Docs and Analytics

Troubleshoot CMS/blogging system issues

Ability to work under pressure

Basic understanding of marketing and journalism fundamentals

EDUCATION/TRAINING

Essential

Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism, English, or Mass Communications

Social Media utilization of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Apple News and other media websites

EXPERIENCE

Essential

2+ years online production experience at a media company

2-5 years full-time editorial experience

2 years+ experience managing media or communications website and/or social media accounts

Background in journalism and/or communications

Preferred

Previous work in a marketing or publishing

Social Media Manager experience

Professional experience blogging

To apply, send your resume to Scott Recker (srecker@leoweekly.com) along with three (3) samples of your published writing.