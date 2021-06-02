The Fine Art of Financing: Grants, Residencies and Other Funding for Artists

This is our monthly list of arts-funding opportunities. Look back at our past lists on leoweekly.com for opportunities that might still have open deadlines.

AWARD:

Artadia Award — The Inaugural 21c Artadia Award will rotate between cities where there is a 21c location. This year the award centers on Louisville area artists. The award — a partnership between contemporary museum and hospitality group 21c Museum Hotels and nonprofit grantmaker and visual artist community Artadia — will provide $10,000 in unrestricted funds to a visual artist living and working in the Louisville Metro area. Applicants must have lived and worked in the Louisville Metro area for a two-year period and cannot be currently enrolled in or planning to attend an art-related degree program in the coming year. This year’s award will be juried by Vincenzo de Bellis, curator and associate director of programs, Walker Art Center and Soyoung Lee, chief curator, Harvard Art Museums. The 21c Artadia Awardee will be announced in July 2021. There is no application fee. Deadline: June 15. artadia.submittable.com/submit

Residencies:

ACE Artist in Residence Program — This residency, open to artists nationwide and all creative disciplines, provides seven days and $1,000 spending money to reflect, relax and create in the inspiring mountains of Alta, Utah. The program provides lodging and breakfast and dinner at The Snowpine Lodge. The seven days will be of the artist’s choosing in August. According to the application: “Our goal is to provide a peaceful, inspiring setting for the selected artist. We do ask that the artist provides a small community event, a blog post, a social media takeover or something they may have in mind that can help tell the story of their creative time at Alta. This can happen either during their stay or afterwards.” Deadline: June 25. altacommunity.org/artist-in-residence



A.I.R Residency (Paducah) — A.I.R. Studio Paducah is an artist-in-residence studio and efficiency apartment located in the Lower Town Arts District of Paducah, Kentucky six blocks from the Ohio River. Applicants must submit: For visual artists, 10 high-resolution digital images in .jpeg format, accompanied by a corresponding image list. Image details include last name, title of work, media, dimensions and date. For writers, no more than 10 pages of prose (fiction, nonfiction, or creative nonfiction). No more than five poems. For composers/musicians, an audio sample and a short description of your work. For architects, digital images of three projects. For improvisational choreographers, two video clips. $25 application fee. Deadline: Rolling for 2021-22. airstudiopaducah.com

FELLOWSHIP:

The Firelight Media Documentary Lab — The Firelight Media Documentary Lab is an 18-month fellowship program that supports filmmakers in the United States from underrepresented communities working on their first or second feature-length documentary film. The Documentary Lab provides filmmakers with a $15,000 grant toward their projects as well as customized mentorship from prominent leaders in the documentary world, professional development workshops and networking opportunities. Application includes submission of a 10-30 minute documentary film. Only the director may be considered for this fellowship, with co-directors considered. The filmmaker must be from a racially and ethnically underrepresented community and be residing in the United States, Puerto Rico or other U.S. territory. Deadline: June 15. firelightmedia.tv/doc-lab-open-call

FAIRS:

MImarket: Michigan Ave Arts Market — MIMarket will be located on Michigan Avenue in Jeffersonville, Indiana on July 10. The organization is welcoming us makers, crafters, small brands and artists for this finished good market for a booth fee of $25. According to their announcement: “The NoCo Arts and Cultural District is an area of Jeffersonville focused on supporting the arts in all its forms. Therefore, starting this summer, we plan to come along the artist and maker communities by supporting their small businesses and providing a cost-effective platform through which they can share their work with the community.” Food trucks and entertainment will also be on hand. Deadline: Rolling. jeffersonvilleart.com/mimarket

Nunnlea Craft Fair — Historic Nunnlea House has sponsored a craft show for the past 14 years. This year it is Oct 3-4. The fair’s emphasis is on local and regional artists who make the quality crafts that are a part of the culture in Kentucky and Indiana. Nunnlea House is located at 1940 S. Hurstbourne Parkway. Booth spaces in the house will cost $75 (random sizes, but around 8 feet by 8 feet); booth spaces on the porch $55 (10 feet by 10 feet); booth spaces in the yard $45 (12 feet by 12 feet) and can be deeper. Deadline: Rolling. nunnleacraftfair.org/information-for-artists.html