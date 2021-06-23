The Fine Art Of Financing: Grants, Residencies And Other Funding For Artists

This is our monthly list of arts-funding opportunities. Look back at our past lists on leoweekly.com for opportunities that might still have open deadlines.

EXHIBITS:

Lexington, Kentucky: Living Arts and Sciences Center, Día de los Muertos — Day of the Dead Exhibition brings together the visual traditions of Día de los Muertos presented in conjunction with the Living Arts & Science Center’s Day of the Dead Festival. The LASC’s Day of the Dead Exhibition generally features artists that create work in response to the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead. Located at 362 N. Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky. The LASC is seeking freestanding or pedestal-based sculptural or 2-D art works created to the theme of Day of the Dead to be on display leading up to the Living Arts and Science Center’s Day of the Dead Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Deadline: July 30.

More here: lasclex.org/plan-your-visit/art-exhibitions/artist-opportunities/

Para obtener más información, haga clic aquí. Call for Entries en español: lasclex.org/plan-your-visit/art-exhibitions/artist-opportunities/call-for-entries-en-espanol/

Louisville: The Chateau Gallery, Abandoned: Time and Place — Photography only. According to the call for entries, the exhibit “explores the theme of vacant, uninhabitable, or otherwise abandoned spaces. By capturing images of these spaces, we are able to see the ephemeral nature of each environment and preserve them, often moments before these spaces are forgotten, condemned, demolished or otherwise lost to time. What do these vacant structures say about us as we leave them to decay during a spike in our world’s unhoused population? What is the meaning of shelter, and what — or whom — are we abandoning during these unprecedented times?”

Deadline: Aug. 1

Exhibition Dates: Sept. 10 – Nov. 12, 2021

Location: The Chateau Gallery

Contact: Vyncex Gorlami, info@chateaugallery.com

RESIDENCIES:

New York: Arts Center of Yates County Artist in Residence — The Arts Center of Yates County Artist in Residence program supports artists and enhances their creativity by providing uninterrupted time for work, reflection and interaction in a lakeside setting of great natural beauty. The program gives dedicated artists time for creative development and exploration. Beyond providing artists with a 10-day stay in a cottage by the lake, to focus on their work, the residency offers a unique taste of life in rural New York. All arts accepted.

More info: artscenteryatescounty.org

FAIRS:

New Orleans: FunctionFest — Juried by John Oles, The Clay Center of New Orleans seeks applicants for the 2021 installment of FunctionFest, the annual juried group exhibition of functional ceramic work. Open to all manner of handmade functional pots, this exhibition will be on display in time for the winter holidays in the Clay Center’s gallery space in New Orleans.

Deadline: July 15, 2021

Starts: Nov. 12, 2021

More info: nolaclay.org

FESTIVALS:

Garrison, New York: Aery Theatre 20/20 One-Act Play Festival — Aery Theatre in Garrison, New York, along with the Philipstown Depot Theatre, is accepting submissions for the 15th Annual Aery Theatre 20/20 One-Act Play Festival. The festival will be held in Garrison the weekends of Sept. 10-26. The 20/20 has been established to provide audiences with short, quality plays from promising new playwrights, while offering a professional venue for theater artists. Twenty one-act plays (20 minutes max) will be selected by the panel of judges and will be presented. Cash awards will be provided for best play, best actor/actress and more.

Deadline: July 2, 2021

More info: nycplaywrights.org

RELIEF:

Nationwide for organizations: ArtsFund COVID-19 Arts Emergency Relief — For local arts organizations, according to their news release, “ArtsFund created the COVID-19 Arts Emergency Relief Fund to help stabilize the sector with immediate relief grants for arts organizations negatively impacted by COVID-19. Arts organizations are bracing for worst case scenarios which could include closure, bankruptcy and insolvency. The goal of ArtsFund’s COVID-19 Arts Emergency Relief Fund is to help arts and cultural organizations maintain essential functions and retain core staff throughout the current public health crisis so that they are positioned to reopen when possible.”

For more info contact: Programs & Advocacy Coordinator Katy Corella at katycorella@artsfund.org

Deadline: Ongoing