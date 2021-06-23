Comic Reviews: ‘The Nice House on the Lake’ and ‘The Conjuring: The Lover’

‘The Nice House on the Lake’ No. 1

Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Álvaro Martínez Bueno

Review by Krystal Moore

We MAY be meeting the Devil in this book. I can’t say for certain until a few more issues come out, but it sure feels like it. DC’s Black Label comic imprint continues with “The Nice House on the Lake.” The story opens in what looks like a post apocalyptic New York City and with a narrator who’s seen better days. She sets out to tell us how the world ended. As with many an interesting story, it begins when a pretty girl walks into a bar, and ends with a weekend getaway to a nice house on the lake, thus the title.

Our heroine (assuming she’s a heroine) isn’t alone at the lake gathering. She’s joined by some strangers and some acquaintances, all in the same proverbial boat. That’s all the spoilers I’ll give you at the moment. I’m really looking forward to more issues of this story as DC Black Label books never disappoint me! The moody art and creative layout of this book by Álvaro Martínez Bueno is perfect for this frightening story by James Tynion IV.

‘The Conjuring: The Lover’ No. 1

Written by David L. Johnson-McGoldrick & Rex Ogle

Art by Garry Brown

Review by Felix Cornell

DC is no stranger to releasing horror titles, whether it be the old school “House of Secrets” or the newer series such as “Basketful of Heads.” But starting this month DC is launching a new imprint: DC Horror. To kick it off they published issue No. 1 of “The Conjuring: The Lover.” Full disclosure, I’m a sucker for the Conjuring Universe and was pretty excited to see it pop up on the stands. It’s not only the launch title for the new DC imprint, but is also a prelude to the newest movie in the franchise, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.”

“The Conjuring: The Lover” opens with a bizarre ritual of sorts, full of Latin and animal sacrifice. It goes on to introduce us to Jessica, a young woman struggling with her first year in college. She feels unsure of her place in the world, not ready for college, yet not wanting to disappoint her mother, and perhaps more than anything, she misses her best friend Katie. It’s also heavily implied that Jessica is struggling with her sexuality, and considering that the story takes place in 1981, it’s no wonder she feels conflicted about it. While our protagonist is dealing with the normal struggles of a college kid, she seems to be stalked by some mysterious figure — a mysterious figure that also appears in the movie trailer.

From a visual standpoint, the comic does an excellent job of replicating the creeping suspense of the movies. There’s one page in particular that stood out: Jessica studying alone between the library stacks, the shadows behind her deepening and an eerie set of glowing red eyes inching closer — a sequence very reminiscent of a scene from the second Conjuring film.

Whether you’re a fan of the Conjuring Universe or just a big horror-head in general, this new series promises plenty of spooks.