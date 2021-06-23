Biofit Probiotic Review – Weight Loss or Scam?

Losing weight is probably one of the hardest challenges people with a slow metabolism face in their fitness journey. It needs more than willpower and discipline and a holistic approach that can help boost one’s health and wellness.

They say that the Cabbage Soup diet is a game-changer if you want to lose weight. Some prefer the Keto Diet, the Grapefruit Diet, the Banana Diet, or the Miracle 24-hr Diet. When you get on the diet bandwagon, your gut health suffers. And, these maybe are some of the reasons that you have a hard time shedding those pounds away.

A Keto Diet, for example, has a long-term side effect that can cause gut health issues. As it is a low-carb diet, the lack of fiber in the gut can cause constipation, and too much protein may ruin gut microflora, affecting overall digestive health.

A healthy gastrointestinal tract indicates a strong immune system, a healthy heart, and brain, and is key to preventing certain types of cancers and auto-immune diseases. It also leads to a fitter and leaner body, naturally.

Maintaining a healthy digestive system is one of the most important factors that have a positive impact on losing weight. A healthy gut means healthy metabolism, which directly affects how fast a person loses weight.

So what keeps the gut healthy and why do most people struggle with it? A balance of good microbiome that resides in the digestive tube is what keeps it performing optimally. A dearth of good microbiota leads to obesity and a glut of other illnesses.

Worldwide obesity has almost tripled since 1975 and poor lifestyle choices are playing a huge role in this. According to research by the National Institutes of Health, obesity is the second leading cause of preventable death in the United States.

Diets are known to be an effective weight-loss tool, but resorting to fad diets does more harm in the long term than good. But with a balanced, wholesome diet, and an all-natural probiotic formula called BioFit, it is possible to shed over 10 pounds in 30 days. Biofit probiotic supplement, with its 7 strains of good bacteria, is the answer you’re looking for to get fitter and healthier.

What is BioFit and how does it work?

BioFit is a probiotic supplement by Nature’s Formulas. It contains a blend of seven select probiotic strains that turn your health around by restoring good bacteria in the gut. Because of this supplement’s unique composition, it can help you lose weight naturally, effectively, and permanently.

The ‘good’ bacteria that reside in your gut and aid digestion and weight loss are called probiotics. These microbiota are needed for healthy digestion and aid several other bodily functions. Probiotics occur naturally in some foods but are best taken as supplements for best results. In some cases, doctors recommend them to help with certain conditions and provide relief.

If you have chronic digestive problems, for example, due to an antibiotic course, then there might be an imbalance in your gut bacteria. Therefore, consuming a probiotic-rich diet can help. Some people prefer probiotic supplements to improve their gut health, others use them to lose weight, fire up their digestion, build immunity, and more.

By rebalancing gut health with probiotic strains that are clinically studied and carefully added to BioFit, one can achieve noticeable weight loss within a short few weeks. It must be made clear, however, that probiotics are not magic pills and therefore will not give you results overnight.

The gradual working capacity of these probiotics provides the support required by the intestinal microbiota to conform with them.

What does science say about it?

There is substantial scientific evidence to support probiotics and their use. Many studies confirm a good connection between immunity, weight loss, gut health, and probiotics.

It is important to note that BioFit hasn’t yet completed any clinical trials that verify its efficacy and safety. Despite this, producers of BioFit claim to have helped thousands of people lose weight and improve their overall health.

A study published in Nutrients in 2018 examined a connection between probiotics and obesity. Researchers concluded that probiotics can manipulate gut microbiota to prevent or potentially treat obesity. However, caution was raised for follow-up studies to verify environmental, lifestyle, and diet control factors as well.

A year later, another study was published in the same journal on the connection between energy and metabolism and related issues that arise due to poor probiotic levels in the body. Improving the quality of gut flora can easily boost metabolism and energy that potentiates the use of probiotics for obesity.

In 2020, researchers provided study participants probiotics to conduct an RCT to observe weight loss benefits. Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli strains, exactly similar to those found in BioFit, were given to obese adult participants of the study.

No other changes in lifestyle or diet were made. The researchers noted significant differences in cholesterol levels, weight loss, and overall health in those taking the probiotics regularly. It was concluded that a six-month supplementation can result in significant weight loss.

BioFit and its key ingredients

BioFit combines multiple strains of healthy bacteria to improve your health through the gut. It might sound cliched, but we are what we eat. And eating better is the very solution to most of our health issues. Combine that with a powerful probiotic supplement like BioFit, and the results may shock you.

BioFit formula replenishes healthy microorganisms in the gastrointestinal tract that help with the absorption and better processing of nutrients. Each BioFit capsule contains 5.75 CFU [colony forming units] that restore your gut’s vitality. The lineup of natural ingredients in BioFit aids weight-loss boosts immunity, reverses signs of aging, and improves the quality of the microbiota residing in the gut.

Top Six Ingredients of BioFit and their importance

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus is an effective weight loss agent, capable of melting stubborn fat in the body. It can instantly break down calories into energy. As you keep consuming Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, the ingredient prevents fat deposits in the body.

Key benefits of this core ingredient include:

It is capable of clearing out the unwanted accumulations in our intestines.

It can flush out toxins from the body that collect over the years due to poor habits like drinking and smoking.

It is also a stimulative agent that restores the body’s energy levels and makes you feel [and look] younger.

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus is a key weight loss agent, and some people reported results within 5 days of starting.

Lactobacillus Casei

Lactobasillus Casei is a probiotic that is highly beneficial for our digestive tract. It is much harder for the body to digest food or absorb nutrients without the presence of good bacteria like Lactobasillus Casei. Lactobasillus is also one of the most common probiotics and therefore an essential part of the BioFit supplement. Let’s discuss the key benefits of this ingredient:

L. Casei helps regulate the system when your body lacks enough good bacteria to perform normally.

Probiotics like L. Casei also help prevent or treat diarrhea of all types, including traveler’s diarrhea, antibiotic-related diarrhea, infectious diarrhea, etc.

It can take care of most of your digestive problems like constipation, Crohn’s disease, lactose intolerance, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), etc.

It is known to ward off certain skin conditions like eczema, allergies, and dermatitis.

It also helps treat infections in the respiratory tract, urinary tract, ear canal, mouth, and gums.

Lactobacillus Plantarum

Lactobacillus Plantarum is a natural remedy for those suffering from gut and immune health issues. This strain of bacteria is present in BioFit as a disease-preventing probiotic. Like other naturally occurring strains of good bacteria, Lactobacillus Plantarum helps your body achieve its full potential. Here are some of its most significant benefits:

It can help prevent or treat anxiety, diabetes, and eczema.

It can improve high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

It is also said to improve memory, focus, athletic performance, and promote your weight loss efforts.

Lactobacillus Plantarum is found to be very powerful in treating inflammatory health issues.

Lactobacillus Plantarum is exceptional at binding with your intestinal mucosa and boosting your gut’s health.

Bacillus Subtilis

Bacillus Subtilis, another common probiotic, is widely used to naturally restore your gut flora. An impressive thing about intestinal bacteria like Bacillus Subtilis is that they release neuroactive compounds that regulate brain function. Boosting brain health, in turn, improves body health through the gut-brain connection. The probiotic strain possesses the following benefits:

Bacillus Subtilis improves overall health and well-being.

It improves performance and regulates intestinal activity.

It releases antimicrobial and antibiotic compounds naturally.

As an anti-anxiety agent, it helps eliminate nervous tension and reduces stress.

Bifidobacterium Longum

These friendly bacteria are a powerhouse and help break down nutrients and promote easy absorption. Some benefits of Bifidobacterium Longum include:

It is most commonly used for intestinal regulation and keeping irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in check.

It helps treat or cure diarrhea and constipation.

It helps prevent and treat common colds, flu, and other seasonal allergies.

It helps fight other ‘unfriendly’ organisms that adversely affect our health.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

A member of the Lactobacillus genus of bacteria, Lactobacillus Acidophilus also lives in the gut. The name is enough indication that these bacteria produce lactic acid. In other words, it can ferment sugar and other carbohydrates into lactic acid. Just like each probiotic can have a different effect on your body, here is what Lactobacillus Acidophilus can do:

It is more effective than other probiotics in helping reduce cholesterol levels.

A study found that taking L. acidophilus for 6 weeks lowered LDL cholesterol.

It can prevent or reduce diarrhea.

It improves the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

It can help to treat vaginal infections.

It can help promote weight loss.

It can help in treating symptoms of cold and flu.

It can help reduce allergies and symptoms of eczema.

Features of Biofit:

It boosts metabolism.

Induces faster fat loss.

Relieves inflammation in the body.

Helps excretes free radicals and toxins from the body.

Lowers stress.

Improves sleep.

Increases energy and vitality.

Enhances immunity

Lowers the risk of various diseases.

BioFit might not be suitable for use in the following situations:

As a dietary supplement, one capsule of BioFit should be taken with an 8-ounce glass of water daily or according to the directions of a healthcare practitioner. However, there are certain situations where BioFit may not be suitable:

Ages 18 and below

Pregnant females

Individuals with comorbid conditions

Nursing mothers

People on medication for underlying conditions

Individuals on hormonal therapy sessions

Frequently asked questions about BioFit

Is BioFit a legit supplement or a scam?

BioFit is made up of a potent dosage of 16.58mg per capsule (Bacillus Subtilis (DE111 – 8.98mg), Lactobacillus Rhamnosus (1.25mg), Lactobacillus Casei (.83mg), Lactobacillus Plantarum (2.5mg), Bifidobacterium Longum (1.56mg), Bifidobacterium Breve (.63mg) and Lactobacillus Acidophilus (.83mg), making it a wholesome probiotic weight loss pill. It is safe to consume and offers measurable, substantial, and long-term results.

Does the probiotic pill really work?

BioFit is a probiotic weight loss supplement made with all-natural ingredients. Its ingredients work to promote gut health and support healthy and guaranteed weight loss.

Can I take BioFit with my current medications?

Since all medical formulas are different, it is better to discuss this with your healthcare provider.

Are there any side effects or complaints by BioFit users?

There are no known side effects of taking probiotics like BioFit. However, it is possible that some people might be sensitive to certain strains of bacteria in BioFit. This is best unraveled through a meeting with your doctor, as they can advise you better.

Do BioFit supplements have a refund policy?

Yes, the BioFit supplement comes with a 180-day money-back guarantee. Users can claim a full 6-month refund from the date of the purchase. In other words, you either avail the wide-ranging benefits of the powerful ingredients or get your money back.

All BioFit orders are processed via a platform called Clickbank. The company offers a hassle-free way to get a refund. The risk-free process is laid out in the following steps:

Open the link listed in your BioFit order receipt. It will take you to Clickbank’s customer service section. Find ‘Lookup my Order History’ and click it. Enter your email address and order number in the two empty slots provided. If you do not have the order number, you can enter the last four digits of the card used to place the order and the ZIP code associated with it. You will receive an email on the registered ID. It will include a code that you need to enter on the website for authorization. Now you can click on the ‘request refund’ option. But only users who start the process within 60 days can see this option. You will see a dropdown menu asking you to choose a reason for the refund. Click ‘Send’ and that’s it. A refund is usually processed within one business day, but if the product was hand-delivered, it can take up to 19 days.

How much weight can you lose with BioFit in a week?

You can lose up to 3 pounds every week. You can also alleviate digestive issues like gas, bloating, and constipation by using this pill regularly. This is a healthy and sustainable goal for anyone looking to lose weight. Any company that promises you unrealistic weight loss goals in a week is surely a scam.

Pros and Cons of BioFit

Here are some pros and cons of using the probiotic supplement.

Pros

– It is all-natural and therefore 100% safe to use.

– It is a healthy way to lose weight compared to other synthetic formulas.

– It makes your immune system stronger. It is particularly great for people with seasonal allergies.

– It targets your gut where most of our problems originate. Improving gut health automatically improves overall health.

Cons

– BioFit is a little more expensive than other probiotics because it is a blend of carefully researched bacteria strains.

– It is not widely available.

– The delivery may take longer.

– It is only available from the company website.

How to order BioFit?

The creators of BioFit have not allowed distribution to other resellers yet. The probiotic supplement is only available through the official website. One bottle of BioFit capsules costs $69, $177 for three bottles, and $294 for six bottles.

Avoid BioFit scams online:

The most alarming and biggest complaint about BioFit probiotics is nefarious vendors selling fake supplements, acting like they represent Nature’s Formula products. This bold lie should be avoided smartly and at all costs. BioFit is available at only a few trusted places that are verified – and its official website.

There are certain listings on Amazon.com that are fraudulent and don’t offer a 180-day money-back guarantee from the date of purchase. So, not only can the ingredients be misplaced or inferior quality in these fraudulent products, but due to zero third-party tests, they might as well result in harmful side effects.

No harmful additives are added to the real BioFit weight loss pills, formulated under strict non-GMO commitment, and thoroughly kept free of allergens. Rigorous and independent testing is done for each batch of BioFit capsules to ensure the potency and purity of the pills and to omit any amount of fillers, chemical additives, binders, or artificial flavors.

Conclusion: A Natural Supplement to Comfort your Gut

Nature’s Formulas have combined a powerhouse of probiotics in BioFit. The company itself has two decades of experience in creating supplements. BioFit supplement’s main focus is overall physical wellness and sustainable weight loss.

If you’re really looking for a legit, real, weight loss supplement that combines all-natural ingredients, and has zero side effects, then look no further. BioFit comes with proven ingredients and a history of delivering long-term, and sustainable weight loss.

People from all over the world have already benefited from the power of BioFit and its best-in-class ingredients. They have reached a fitter, healthier, and slimmer version of themselves, and so can you.

Visit gobiofit.com today and order your bottles right away. In this review, we have tried to cover everything you need to know from the science behind BioFit’s ingredients to frequently asked questions, potential side effects, and why probiotic supplements are the best way forward to heal your gut and improve your overall health. Right now, BioFit is the number one fat-burning probiotic supplement on the market and we believe you have much to gain by its use.

From its clinically studied ingredients to the generous 6-month refund policy, if you’ve read this far then I think it would be a good idea to proceed with a purchase from the official website.

If you want to lose weight, you should prioritize and invest in your gut health. Buy BioFit today and see noticeable results in a week to a month of use. You need to take this first step into your weight-loss journey to finally say goodbye to those stubborn fats that have prevented you from enjoying a fit and healthy lifestyle.

