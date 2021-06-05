5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (6/25)

FRIDAY, June 25

Big Axe Drag Show

Flying Axes

$5 | 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Kick off the last weekend of pride month with a “Big Axe” drag show at Flying Axes with Vanessa DeMornay, AJ Allen Montrese, Uhstel H. Valentine and Dominic Casanova. Queer Kentucky will be there, as well as Jammin Smokehouse Food Truck. There will be a raffle with prizes from Red Tree, Women Owned Wallet and more. On Sunday, Flying Axes is hosting Drag Brunch Bingo at 2 p.m. with 20% off axe throwing for anyone wearing rainbow colors.

SATURDAY, June 26

Walk-A-Block Party

South Louisville Community Ministries

Free | 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.; 5:30-8:30 p.m.

A whole day of activities in South Louisville. The festivities start with a community yard sale, a kids’ zone, giveaways, a farmers market, rent assistance support and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at South Louisville Community Ministries from 9 a.m. noon. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Rosewater Bookstore will be hosting a $1 book sale and South Louisville Scavenger Hunt. Then, at 5:30 p.m., the Beechmont Neighborhood Association hosts a free concert at Woodlawn Gazebo with musicians from the Louisville Federation of Museums.

Schnitzelburg History Walk

1303 S. Shelby St.

Free | 9:30 a.m.-noon

Now, Schnitzelbzurg is known for its renovated shotguns and popular drinking holes like Monnik Beer Co. and theMerryWeather. But, it started as a rural enclave for German immigrants. Schnitzelburg historian Don Haag will tell you all about the neighborhood’s past in this historical walking tour. Participants will meet at the former Save-a-Lot (now home to Louisville Vegan Jerky Co.) at 9:30 a.m. for donuts and coffee before embarking. Email Steve Cambron to sign up: barbu68@hotmail.com.

Til The Phuckin’ World Ends

Trouble Bar

No cover | 5 p.m.

Til The Phuckin’ World Ends is a pride tribute to ballroom culture and a celebration of the contributions that Black and brown trans and queer folx have made to the LGBTQ+ community and pop culture — all wrapped into one, bomb-ass party with performances, art installations, vendors, food, prizes, education and more. Your performers are Hannah Drake, Uhstel H Valentine, Ethel Loveless, Shawnee (from the House of Ebony), Ashley Cathy and The Revolution. Your vendors include FOKO, SnoWhat Snoballs, Sugar High Louisville… and more! Organizer Phelix Crittenden says that “opulence will be in abundance.”

SUNDAY, June 27

Goss Pride

Goss Avenue

No cover | 1-4 p.m.

We wish every day could be as colorful… and joyous… as Goss Avenue will be for Goss Pride on Sunday, which includes drag performances, games, artists, music by DJ S.Y.I.M.O.N.E and nearly a dozen local vendors. There will also be free HIV testing by VOA FIT (Volunteers of America’s Friends Inspiring Testing), in celebration of National HIV Testing Day (which is officially on Monday). FlavaVille food truck will be on hand as well. You can check out the Facebook event page for a lineup of vendors or just save time and head on over to Goss Ave. on Sunday.