5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (6/18)

FRIDAY, June 18

Drive In in the Park – Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’

Skyview Park

Free | 7 p.m.

Bring the family for a drive-in showing of “Black Panther” in Jeffersontown. The movie starts at dusk.

SATURDAY, June 19

MELANnaire Marketplace Presents Juneteenth Festival

Fourth Street Live

No cover | Noon-7 p.m.

Shop from over 50 Black owned businesses while listening to the talents of Black artists. The MELANnaire Marketplace at Fourth Street Live is going big for Juneteenth with “food, fun and networking,” featuring performances from the Justice League, AMPED, Kendall Carter, Karan Chavis, Hannah Drake and Victory Boyd from Jay-Z’s ROC Nation record label. In addition to vendors, The Kentucky African American Heritage Commission, the Roots 101 Museum and community groups will have booths up, as well.

It’s a Family Affair, a Juneteenth Celebration w/ PAKG & Friends

Zanzabar

$20 | 8 p.m.

Celebrate Black art and Black creativity with Producing A Kind Generation, or PAKG, a Louisville art rock band. Quintette from Soul Purpose will be there, too.

SUNDAY, June 20

Father’s Day Poetry Brunch

Whisky Dry

$40 | 1-5 p.m.

Don’t have the words to tell your dad how much you love him? Take him to this poetry brunch, featuring performances from Louisville poets whose craft is all about saying the right thing. Your $40 ticket includes a brunch buffet, music by DJ Prettee Jae and words from Rheonna Nicole, Robin G, Moni C and Ari the Poet. This event is 21+.

Waters Edge Winery Rooftop Wine Tasting

Frazier History Museum

$35 | 6-10 p.m.

Sample the fermented fruits of Waters Edge Winery’s labor at this tasting and charcuterie night atop the Frazier History Museum’s roof. Waters Edge is an African-American owned family winery, as well as Elizabethtown, Kentucky’s only winery. At this event, you’ll taste four of the most popular wines made by Tiana Watkins and her dad, Charlie Watkins, and learn more about the history of their business.