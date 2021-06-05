5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (6/11)

FRIDAY, June 11

‘Gunda’ at Speed Cinema

Speed Art Museum

$8-$12 | 6 p.m.

The Speed Cinema, with its true arthouse films and documentaries, is back open after a pandemic break! Their first showing is of “Gunda,” showing the “unfiltered lives of a mother pig (the eponymous Gunda), a flock of chickens (including one scene-stealing, one-legged chicken), and a herd of cows” — all of this shot in black and white and with “masterful intimacy.”

SATURDAY, June 12

Record Store Day

Various locations

All day | Prices vary

This Saturday is Record Store Day, and like many small businesses, our beloved vinyl havens have had their COVID struggles. Here are a few things that local shops are doing:

At Better Days Records, the first 100 people in the door at its Barrett Avenue location (starting at 8 a.m.) will receive a copy of the band Carolina’s new single “Friend or Foe.” The store is also opening its vaults to offer “more private goodies,” including LPs, 45s, 12’’ singles, cassettes and CDs.

Surface Noise will be putting out “killer” used records, described as “the cream of the past few collections I’ve bought, a few gems culled from my personal stacks, and two new collections.” All books are also 15% off Friday and Saturday, except “White Glove Test.”

Guestroom Records has a list on its website of its titles that will be in stock for its Record Store Day Drop One.

Roots101 African American Museum Grand Opening

Roots101 African American Museum

$10 donation | 2 p.m.

Louisville’s long-anticipated Roots101 museum is finally fully open. For $10, you’ll receive a tour of its exhibits, which include displays about the roots of African American music, the Green Book Experience and more. At 2 p.m., there will be a ribbon cutting, and from 2-3 p.m., head to the museum’s third floor for The Roots of Laughter Family Friendly Open Mic.

Louisville Rosé Partay

Logan Street Market

$40 | 2-6 p.m.

Run for the rosé at this event, where $40 gets you 17 different drink tastings, which include rosés, rum, and cider, plus free swag and free entry into a raffle. Of course that includes frosé and jello shots –– what kind of party would it be without them? There’s also food, merch and music, naturally, which makes this the perfect opportunity to buy one of those “Rosé all day” shirts you’ve been eyeing. Then, dance off the drinks at Shopbar’s after-partay from 6 p.m. to midnight. Masks are required inside Logan Street Market, but not outdoors. Please drink responsibly.

SUNDAY, June 13

Ben Sollee & The Jesse Lees

Headliners Music Hall

$20-$35 | 5 p.m.

Ben Sollee and The Jesse Lees used to be mainstays in Louisville’s live music scene. They still are, actually — you just haven’t seem them live much over the past year because of COVID. *shakes first * But, here’s your chance to see both at one of Headliners’ outdoor, parking lot shows. Ben Sollee is one of Louisville’s most prolific cellists, and The Jesse Lees are a talented rock band led by Otis Junior’s soulful vocals.