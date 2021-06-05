5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (6/4)

FRIDAY, June 4

Big Atomic Album Release

Zanzabar

$15 | 8 p.m.

Jam band the Big Atomic is celebrating its new EP, Body Politic, with two nights of shows at Zanzabar. On Friday, “soul experience” Driftwood Gypsy joins them. On Saturday, Kiana & The Sun Kings and their R&B and soul swap ‘em out. While you’re there, buy Big Atomic’s latest release and your money will benefit Change Today, Change Tomorrow.

SATURDAY, June 5

Bourbon, Blues & Brews Festival

21st in Germantown

No cover | 3 p.m.-midnight

The 21st in Germantown bar is throwing its own outdoor blues festival featuring Laurie Jane & The 45s, Revelators, The Saints and daMudcats. At 9 p.m., the party will transition inside for a performance by Blues & Greys.

Drag Race: Derrick Barry

Play

$20 | 9 p.m.

If you haven’t heard, Britney Spears isn’t performing currently (#FreeBritney), but you can still get the Spears experience with this show by premier Britney illusionist and Drag Race star, Derrick Barry — at Play for one night only.

Advertisement

SUNDAY, June 6

Celebrating Community with ‘Promise, Witness, Remembrance’

Speed Art Museum

Free | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Come see the Speed Art Museum’s exhibit honoring the legacy of Breonna Taylor and enjoy food, art and more from the community. There will be: create-your-own Black Out Poetry and artwork inspired by Nari Ward’s “We the People,” lunch from Black-owned food trucks, Storytime in the Galleries with author Brittany Thurman, chalk portraits and a live art-making demonstration from artist/muralist Jaylin Stewart, a gardening and planting how-to from Garden Girl Foods, a photo booth, a health fair to honor Breonna Taylor’s passion for healthcare and a candid, meaningful conversation with Teal Table Talks at 2 p.m.. The event is free, but you should reserve tickets online.

Seedling Giveaway / Garden Variety Puppet Show

Highlands Community Ministries

Free | 3-5 p.m.

Seeds with a show. The Louisville Urban Agriculture Coalition is handing out free vegetable seedlings from 3-5 p.m. And at 4:30 p.m., the fanciful Squallis Puppeteers will appear for a 30 minute show. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on.