10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville This Week (6/7)

TUESDAY, June 8

Roots101 Poetry Slam

Roots101: African American Museum

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

Local poets present their original works. One will win this monthly competition. It’s free to watch, but $7 for those who want to slam.

“Open House” at the Ali Center’s Archival Library

Muhammad Ali Center

Free | 12:30-4:30 p.m.

On Muhammad Ali’s birthday, the Muhammad Ali Center’s archival library will be open for the public to visit and view special artifacts that have been brought out of the archives for Ali Fest. Collections & Exhibits staff will be there to talk to visitors. This is one of several activities that the Center is hosting this week, including a virtual digital exhibition featuring art by Ali and his longtime friend LeRoy Neiman. On Wednesday, there will be a virtual lecture titled “I Am America: Examining the Intersections of Racism and Islamophobia.”

THURSDAY, June 10

Freedom Library: Youth Reading Time

Facebook Live

No cover | 1-2 p.m.

Your favorite Parkland aunty Ms. Michelle presents the Freedom Library hour. Via Facebook Live, she’ll recommend a book for a specific age, show how to make a creative and healthy snack and provide info on “sage and self-healing.”

Photographing Kentucky Icons: From the Ring to the River

Zoom

Free | 6-7 p.m.

C. Thomas Hardin is an award-winning Kentucky photojournalist who has photographed many Kentucky icons, including Muhammad Ali, state politicians and other sports figures. Meet him in this virtual, Filson event.

“How Are We To Tell the Women from the Men?” Cross-dressing at the Turn of the Twentieth Century

Zoom

Donation-based | 7 p.m.

Historian Susan Ferentinos explores the public’s fascination with cross-dressing during the late 19th and 20th centuries. Cities were passing bills banning cross-dressing, scientists were studying it and young men and women were taking photographs of themselves doing it. This is part of the Conrad-Caldwell Museum’s Thirsty Thursday Summer Evening Lecture Series.

Advertisement

FRIDAY, June 11

Youth March Against Gun Violence

Dino’s Food Mart

Free | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

A Way Back Youth Program hosts this youth march taking a stand against gun violence. Participants will meet at Dino’s Food Mart and walk to the Take A Knee Bridge on Broadway, chanting and singing along the way. At the Bridge, artist Thomas English will explain his mural and why he created it. Other speakers are expected, too.

FridayFest at Highview Park

Highview Park

Free | 6-10 p.m.

Throughout the summer, the Highview Park neighborhood is hosting neighborhood celebrations with music, food trucks and community time. This is the first installment, featuring Nashville singer-songwriter Dave Wilbert with guest Hank Rose.

Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series: Mary Mary with Anemic Royalty

Bicentennial Park, New Albany

No cover | 6:30-9:30 p.m.

An outdoor concert featuring Mary Mary (rock ’n’ roll cover band) and Anemic Royalty (original “party punk.”).

twenty20:A Tribute to Matchbox 20 w/ Banshee Child

21st in Germantown

No cover | 8-11 p.m.

twenty20 is a Matchbox 20 tribute band, and this Friday, they’ll be doing what they do best at the 21st in Germantown with a night of tribute songs. Blues/rock band Banshee Child is also set to make an appearance.