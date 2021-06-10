10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville This Week (6/28)

MONDAY, June 28

Charlestown Founders Week Festival

Charlestown, Indiana

Free | Times vary

Charlestown, Indiana is celebrating the town’s founding with a different activity every day this week: a community blood drive on Monday (noon-4 p.m.), a virtual walking history tour on Tuesday (5 p.m.), the Moore Family Ice Cream Social with gospel singing on Wednesday (6-10 p.m.), a trivia night on Thursday (6-10 p.m.) and a hot air balloon glow and concert on Friday (6-10:30 p.m.).

TUESDAY, June 29

Making Birds with Foil & Tape

Zoom

Free | 4:30-6 p.m.

COLLIDER artist Martin Edlin leads this Zoom workshop on how to make small, 3D birds (and other objects) with foil and tape. Once you sign up (email liz.magee@lfpl.org), you’ll receive a link and a recommended supply list. This event is for ages 10 and up.

Remarkable Kentucky Women and Plants: History Comes Alive

Zoom

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Learn about artist Gabriella Boros’ installation at Bernheim: a series of woodblock prints featuring a remarkable Kentucky woman and a Kentucky native plant that represents their accomplishments. “In this presentation, Boros will describe the research and thought process for choosing the women represented, the further research needed for creating the images, and will describe the woodblock printmaking process,” write organizers. “Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.”

Schitt’s Creek Trivia Night!

Chill BAR

No cover | 8 p.m.

Test your knowledge about “Schitt’s Creek” with this themed trivia night. There will also be a mystery “special performance.”

Drag & Drinks with CC’s Low Carb Kitchen

Online

Free | 8-9 p.m.

Yelp presents an online Pride-at-home celebration. You’ll watch as CC’s show host and emcee Tova dons her drag regalia and then performs. You’ll also be treated to a food and drink demonstration by CC’s Low Carb Kitchen, which makes low-carb, healthy food that’s also over-the-top. The event is free, but you must RSVP.

West End Canvass

Southern Star Development

Free | 8-10 p.m.

Black Lives Matter Louisville needs your help canvassing the Algonquin neighborhood Tuesday through Thursday, talking with residents about what’s happening in local government and giving advice on how to self-advocate. Volunteers are also needed for phone banking from 5-8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, June 30

Open Jam Wednesdays

The Grain Hause

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

Just bring your instrument and yourself to this open jam night for all musicians.

THURSDAY, July 1

Coca-Cola Twilight Cinema

Jeffersonville RiverStage

Free | 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Grab a lawn chair and prepare for an outdoor movie night at Jeffersonville’s RiverStage. This week, the movie is a yet-unnamed “Throwback Thursday: Viewers Choice” flick.

FRIDAY, July 2

Summerfest 2021

Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park

Free | 5-10 p.m.

Jeffersontown’s annual Summerfest features music, food, fun and fireworks. Soul Circus provides the tunes. Your food options are Crave Cafe, Ehrler’s Ice Cream, the Boo Boo Smoke Shack and Hot Buns Food Truck. And, for the kids (and adults), there will be face painting, inflatables, snow cones and carnival games.

3DR – Mothrog – Black Star Rising

21st in Germantown

No cover | 7 p.m.

Three metal bands play 21st in Germantown: 3DR, Mothrog and Black Star Rising.