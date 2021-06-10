10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville This Week (6/14)

MONDAY, June 14

Movie Discussion: ‘Paper Moon’

Zoom

Free | 6-7:15 p.m.

Gather virtually with fellow movie lovers to discuss “Paper Moon,” a 1973 movie about a con artist and his 9-year-old partner, Addie Loggins.

TUESDAY, June 15

Bridging The Divide: (Un)Known Project

Frazier History Museum

Free | 6-7 p.m.

The creators and key partners of the (Un)Known Project in Louisville will share the stories of “Black men, women, and children, both known and unknown, who were formerly enslaved in Louisville, Kentucky” in this discussion at the Frazier History Museum. Hannah L. Drake, project leader and spoken word artist, will also be performing her original work “Finding Me.” Later this week, the (Un)Known Project is unveiling a piece of public art work devoted to the “known and unknown” of Louisville’s history.

Comedy Mic Night

21st in Germantown

No cover | 8 p.m.

New and established comics are welcome to test their material at 21st in Germantown’s comedy open mic night. And you’re invited to watch it all happen. To perform, sign up at the bar, with the list going up at 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, June 16

Neighborhood Nights

Bardstown Road

Free | 3-9 p.m.

A new monthly series for the summer. Explore Bardstown Road’s local shops and restaurants with free trolley rides from Broadway to Douglass Loop. Plus, there will be live music at four locations along the strip.

THURSDAY, June 17

Juneteenth Speaker: Black Mental Health

The Floyd County Library, New Albany, Indiana

Free | 5:30-7 p.m.

Teah Williams-Hampton, a licensed clinical social worker and therapist, talks Black mental health and tools for breaking the chains of racial trauma. Refreshments are included, and registration is required.

Voice & Vision: June 2021

Zoom

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

21c Museum Hotels presents this evening of art, showing off its exhibits and featuring writers with Kentucky ties performing readings. For Pride Month, the virtual gathering starts with artist duo Fallen Fruit (David Burns and Austin Young) who will talk about their art installation in the Proof on Main Lounge, “It Happens To Everyone Some Day/ The Last ‘Gay’ Bar in America.” This month’s writers are Renée Culver, M Shelly Conner, Ashleé Clark, Carrie Green, Amy Tudor and Mark Lee Webb.

Free Virtual Painting Class – Summer Swing

Zoom

Free | 6:30-8:30 p.m

A Purposeful Ponte Studio guides you through a free paint lesson. At the end, you’ll have a finished painting of a swing to hang on your wall. If you want, you can also buy a painting kit from the studio for $15 with everything you need to complete the project.

FRIDAY, June 18

A New Birth of Freedom: Commemorating Juneteenth in Kentucky

Zoom

Free | Noon-1 p.m.

The Filson’s Director of Collections & Research Patrick Lewis answers all your questions about the history of Juneteenth in Kentucky, including how Black Kentuckians pushed the government towards freedom during the Civil War, when the state’s slaves were emancipated, and where to go in Kentucky to mark this anniversary of liberation.

Juneteenth Bike Night Glow Edition

Commerce Center One

Free | 8:30 p.m.

The Kentucky Black Festival presents a 10-mile bike ride in honor of Juneteenth. Bring glow lights, because this is a nighttime ride. You must be 13 or older to participate. Make sure to bring your own bike and safety gear. The group meets at 7:45 p.m. and departs at 8:30 p.m.

Free Movie Night on the Lawn

Mary T. Aquatic Center

Free | 9 p.m.

RSVP for an outdoor, family-friendly showing of “The Croods: A New Age.” Call 897-9949 to register.