10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville This Week (5/31)

TUESDAY, June 1

Movie Trivia with Greg!

Planet of the Tapes

No cover | 8-10 p.m.

Please don’t whisper facts to your friends during movies; save your knowledge for Movie Trivia with Greg! Gather your six (or fewer) closest buds for a “fun and funny” trivia night about your filmic knowledge. The prizes are movie themed, too.

WEDNESDAY, June 2

Whiskey Wednesday Spring Concert Series

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

No cover | 6 p.m.

The Stella-Vees Blues Band is playing this week at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens for its Whiskey Wednesday Spring Concert Series. The Stella-Vees play “a well blended mixture of Chicago and West Coast style blues, RnB, and ‘Funky Shizz.’”

Ping Pong Tournament

Red Top Hotdogs

Free | 7-9 p.m.

In addition to being home to delicious hot dogs, Red Top also contains several ping pong tables. It’s free to sign up to participate in the business’ weekly tournament, featuring singles games and double elimination. Hi-Wire Brewing will provide prizes and beer specials.

THURSDAY, June 3

Roses & Remembrance for Muhammad

Cave Hill Cemetery & Arboretum

Free | Noon-3 p.m.

It’s been five years since the death of The Greatest, Muhammad Ali, and Cave Hill Cemetery and the Muhammad Ali Center are encouraging the public to pay their respects at his grave. Upon arrival, you’ll be given a rose, which you can either lay at this grave or keep for yourself. You’ll also receive a $2-off coupon for admission into the Ali Center throughout its Ali Festival, which ends on June 13.

‘A Kentucky Portia’: Sophonisba Breckinridge, First Woman Lawyer in the Bluegrass State

Zoom

Free | 6-7 p.m.

‘A Kentucky Portia’ was the state’s first female lawyer, Sophonisba Breckinridge. In this talk, learn about Breckinridge, her “lengthy struggle to achieve her legal ambitions, her brief and troubled legal career, and her lasting legislative legacy.”

FRIDAY, June 4

Seedling Giveaway

Iroquois Urban Farm

Free | 2-5 p.m.

Grow your own food with free seeds, including for peppers, tomatoes, collards, kale and lettuce.

“Dorothy’s Riot” Pride Month Celebration

Mile Wide Beer Co.

No cover | 2 p.m.-midnight

Let’s kick off Pride Month with fun, dancing, entertainment and taking care of oneself. To celebrate its release of Dorothy’s Riot, a Belgian-style Witbier brewed in collaboration with Queer Kentucky, Mile Wide is throwing a party with LGBTQ+ vendors and organizations, DJ tunes, a drag show, a silent disco and HIV testing and COVID vaccinations.

Encourage Audacity Happy Hour

TEN20 Craft Brewery

No cover | 5-8 p.m.

A happy hour for side hustlers and entrepreneurs — current and aspiring. There will be music, a photo booth and giveaways, as well as beer, bourbon and food.

Art Sanctuary Grand Re-opening

Online

Donation-based | 8 p.m.

Art Sanctuary is opening back up for a $15 show this Friday, but if you don’t want to or can’t go in person, you can still make a pay-what-you-can donation to livestream it. Broken Nails plays electronic body music, Grey August Noise and Shark Sandwich bring the punk, Quiet Hollers plays alt-country and Julius is straightforward rock ‘n’ roll. Oh, and DJ Talamasca will play sets, as well, with “a super eclectic mix of metal, punk, goth rock, post-punk and dark wave.” Proceeds go to Girls Rock Louisville and Art Sanctuary.

Bandshee’s First Album Release!

The Enchanted Forest Live

$5 | 8 p.m.

Bandshee comprises, according to the band itself, “four whackos, a flute and a dog.” And now this ragtag group is debuting its first album! Quite Literally and Molly’s Midnight Villains join them for a release show to remember.