Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best and Most Absurd (5/5)

Thorns & Roses: Derby Weekend

Another misstep by the LMPD. A maskless mayor. Black Market KY comes to the rescue. Read this week’s Editor’s Note by Aaron Yarmuth, where he announces the winners and losers of Derby weekend.

Thorn: Mitch Is Still Terrible At Being A Human

If someone like Jim Jordan is the peacock of the Republicans, just senselessly showboating and making a bunch of annoying noises, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is usually like a viper, weaving though the halls of Congress with stealth and venom, attacking the other side of the aisle every chance he gets. But every once in a while, he’ll use his words to let you know just how terrible he truly is. On Monday, he said that 1619 — the first year that enslaved Africans were bought and sold in a Virginia colony — was not a notable year in American history. His comments were in reference to the New York Times’ The 1619 Project, a series exploring slavery and systematic racism in America.

“There are a lot of exotic notions about what are the most important points in American history. I simply disagree with the notion that The New York Times laid out there that the year 1619 was one of those years,” McConnell said at a press conference, according to the Courier Journal.

Advertisement

Americans have had a problematic and devastating relationship with our nation’s history, which obviously directly affects the present and future, and someone that high in the government contributing to sweeping away important information is nothing short of wrong and tragic.

Rose: Charles And Bernie At The Square

Former state Rep. Charles Booker is exploring a Senate run against Rand Paul. On Sunday, Booker was joined by Sen. Bernie Sanders at a rally in Louisville that was held outside the Muhammad Ali Center. The duo also made an appearance at Jefferson Square Park, the epicenter of Louisville’s protests, to talk with people. So many politicians have lacked visibility during the demonstrations in Louisville — the ones that do show up and have conversations, give speeches or just walk around, show a commitment to a better tomorrow.