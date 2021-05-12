Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best And Most Absurd (5/12)

Rose: UofL Puts Mitch In His Place

UofLs leadership publicly repudiated Sen. Mitch McConnell for his comments marginalizing the significance of 1619 in American history — the date referencing the first slaves who were brought to the American colonies. In a letter to the entire university, UofLs interim Senior Associate Vice President for Diversity and Equity Dr. V. Faye Jones said in part, “To imply that slavery is not an important part of United States history not only fails to provide a true representation of the facts, but also denies the heritage, culture, resilience and survival of Black people in America … To be true to that vision, President [Neeli] Bendapudi, Provost (Lori Stewart) Gonzalez and I reject the idea that the year 1619 is not a critical moment in the history of this country.” This one has to sting for McConnell, a Louisville alum, huge sports fan and the “McConnell” part of UofL’s McConnell Center… but at least he has to be proud of his alma mater for showing leadership in calling him out for his racist bullshit.

Thorn: McConnell 0% Focused On You

As if we didn’t already know Sen. McConnell has no interest in representing Kentucky’s interests in Washington, at least he came right out and said it. Speaking to reporters last week, McConnell was asked about the turmoil among U.S. House Republican leadership (the effort to replace Rep. Liz Cheney as GOP conference chair). McConnell, who never answers questions he doesn’t want to, responded, “100% of our focus is on stopping this new administration.” Yeah, Mitch, we knew that already. No serious person thought you would allow for bipartisanship or functioning government while you’re still breathing. At least President Biden and other Democrats won’t have to answer any questions about bipartisanship now.

Absurd: Drugs At The Derby

The 2021 Kentucky Derby-winning horse Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory steroid that is a race-day violation. The horse is trained by Bob Baffert, maybe the best-known figure in the industry. During a Derby where mask-less infielders were using safety signs as selfie opportunities, and an industry known for its problematic past and shady antics, this embarrassing situation just adds to a long list.

Rose: Weed College

Sullivan University is starting an online Cannabusiness Studies program beginning in June. The nine-month course will be aimed at the business side of the industry, giving students knowledge about legal issues, the supply chain, retail, etc.. Weed is obviously not legal in Kentucky yet because our state struggles with progressive ideas and forward-thinking, but we all know it will eventually happen. And when it is legal, you might want to be ready.