The State of Black Entrepreneurship- A Conversation with Tosh Ernest, head of Wealth, Advancing Black Pathways at JPMorgan Chase & Co. 

It’s critical to always have a contingency plan and a playbook for a worst-case scenario. None of us are clairvoyant or foresaw a black swan event like the COVID-19 pandemic coming. But this crisis has revealed that preparation is vital. Beyond taking steps to ensure that a business is prepared to withstand a severe economic downturn, preparedness also means doing what it takes to be financially healthy as an individual. The road to financial health includes revisiting our spending priorities, saving money into emergency funds, and even mapping out expenses in a budget. It’s important that we know what’s coming in and going out every month, spend below our means, and also save money to build wealth over time. These are the first actions we can take that will put us on a path toward financial wellness and position ourselves to be resilient during future crises.









For business owners, this crisis is also showing just how important it is to have strong operational discipline around areas like managing cash flow, bookkeeping, maintaining a strong digital presence online, and perhaps most importantly—contingency planning. We launched Advancing Black Entrepreneurs by Chase for Business earlier this year to help Black small businesses owners in each of these areas.