What To See: Gallery Roundup

This list is only a selection of the art shows open or opening in Louisville for the month of June.
Carnegie Center for Art &t History
201 E Spring St.
New Albany, Indiana
Gallery Hours: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily, closed on Sunday
carnegiecenter.org
“Form, Not Function: Quilt Art at the Carnegie”
Now through July 17
Show features selections from juried quilt show
Galerie Hertz
1253 S. Preston St.
Gallery Hours: Thursday-Saturday, Noon–5 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–4 p.m.
galeriehertz.com
“Rainbows and Moons Over Prospect Park, Brooklyn”
Now through June 19
Show features works by artist Emily Church
Advertisement
Tim Faulkner Gallery
991 Logan St.
Gallery Hours: Monday, 5 p.m. –Midnight; Tuesday-Saturday; Noon–Midnight; Sunday, Noon–10 p.m.
tfgart.com
“Group Show”
June 4 through the end of the month
A show featuring core artists of the Faulkner gallery and a few new additions.
Quappi Projects
827 E. Market St.
Gallery Hours: Thursday, Noon–4 p.m.; Friday, Noon–8 p.m. (beginning June 25); Saturday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and by appointment
quappiprojects.com
Lori Larusso
“Rogue Intensities”
Through June 12, and then a group show “ostensibly about nature” will be opening June 25.
Pyro
1006 E. Washington St.
Gallery Hours: Friday and Saturday, Noon–6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
pyrogallery.com
“Natural Connections”
June 4-27
Show featuring works by artists Pamela Couch, Bill and Gean Bowen, Cathy Hillegas and Rachel Singel
Comments