What To See: Gallery Roundup

Gallery Roundup A work by textile artist Valerie Goodwin for the “Form Not Function” show at the Carnegie Center in New Albany.
This list is only a selection of the art shows open or opening in Louisville for the month of June.

Carnegie Center for Art &t History
201 E Spring St.
New Albany, Indiana
Gallery Hours: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily, closed on Sunday
carnegiecenter.org
“Form, Not Function: Quilt Art at the Carnegie”
Now through July 17
Show features selections from juried quilt show

Emily Church’s “North Lake Woods” which can be seen at Hertz Gallery through June 19th.

Galerie Hertz
1253 S. Preston St.
Gallery Hours: Thursday-Saturday, Noon–5 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–4 p.m.
galeriehertz.com
“Rainbows and Moons Over Prospect Park, Brooklyn”
Now through June 19
Show features works by artist Emily Church 

Tim Faulkner Gallery
991 Logan St.
Gallery Hours: Monday, 5 p.m. –Midnight; Tuesday-Saturday; Noon–Midnight; Sunday, Noon–10 p.m.
tfgart.com
“Group Show”
June 4 through the end of the month
A show featuring core artists of the Faulkner gallery and a few new additions. 

Quappi Projects
827 E. Market St.
Gallery Hours: Thursday, Noon–4 p.m.; Friday, Noon–8 p.m. (beginning June 25); Saturday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and by appointment
quappiprojects.com
Lori Larusso
“Rogue Intensities”
Through June 12, and then a group show “ostensibly about nature” will be opening June 25.

Printmaker Rachel Singel’s “Nest with Egg” showing at Pyro in the month of June.

Pyro
1006 E. Washington St.
Gallery Hours: Friday and Saturday, Noon–6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
pyrogallery.com
“Natural Connections”
June 4-27
Show featuring works by artists Pamela Couch, Bill and Gean Bowen, Cathy Hillegas and Rachel Singel

