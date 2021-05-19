What To See: Gallery Roundup

A work by textile artist Valerie Goodwin for the “Form Not Function” show at the Carnegie Center in New Albany.

This list is only a selection of the art shows open or opening in Louisville for the month of June.

Carnegie Center for Art &t History

201 E Spring St.

New Albany, Indiana

Gallery Hours: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily, closed on Sunday

carnegiecenter.org

“Form, Not Function: Quilt Art at the Carnegie”

Now through July 17

Show features selections from juried quilt show

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Gallery Hours: Thursday-Saturday, Noon–5 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

“Rainbows and Moons Over Prospect Park, Brooklyn”

Now through June 19

Show features works by artist Emily Church

Advertisement

Tim Faulkner Gallery

991 Logan St.

Gallery Hours: Monday, 5 p.m. –Midnight; Tuesday-Saturday; Noon–Midnight; Sunday, Noon–10 p.m.

tfgart.com

“Group Show”

June 4 through the end of the month

A show featuring core artists of the Faulkner gallery and a few new additions.

Quappi Projects

827 E. Market St.

Gallery Hours: Thursday, Noon–4 p.m.; Friday, Noon–8 p.m. (beginning June 25); Saturday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and by appointment

quappiprojects.com

Lori Larusso

“Rogue Intensities”

Through June 12, and then a group show “ostensibly about nature” will be opening June 25.

Pyro

1006 E. Washington St.

Gallery Hours: Friday and Saturday, Noon–6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

“Natural Connections”

June 4-27

Show featuring works by artists Pamela Couch, Bill and Gean Bowen, Cathy Hillegas and Rachel Singel