5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (5/21)

FRIDAY, May 21

DJ Reece Presents: It’s The Jokes For Me!

Nirvana

$15-$25 | 7-10 p.m.

Not sure if you’ve heard the news, but we’re told people are beginning to have fun again: shows, food, drinks, music, laughs… all of it. We all deserve it… and this show brings it. Lajuan Bell hosts a lineup including Louisville comedians SlowYourRoll and Meech Dog. Ric Sexton is in town from Cincinnati for “a dope musical performance,” as well as “a very special performance from the lovely ladies of RUDE Burlesque.” Nirvana’s kitchen will be open for food, its bar keeping glasses full… and good times all around. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., and organizers request you bring a mask.

SATURDAY, May 22

Cicada Day Art Activity

Idlewild Butterfly Farm

$5 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

As long as cicadas are here, we should probably make the best of it. In this art activity led by Lynn Busch of the Preston Arts Center, you will use cyanotyping to create “stunning silhouettes” of cicada shells, cicada specimens and flowers and leaves on paper. And, if you don’t actually want to touch cicadas, Idlewild is also hosting a Facebook Live Q&A session about the bugs at 3 p.m. with its entomology team.

Maifest

Upland Jeffersonville

No cover | 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

For its Maifest celebration, the newly opened Upland brewery in Jeffersonville has brewed a speciality Maibock beer and prepared a menu of Bavarian-inspired dishes with a side of polka music. Upland’s Maibock is light in color and like a stronger version of Oktoberfest “with a bit less maltiness and a smidge more hop character.” The food includes Bavarian pretzels, pork schnitzel and black forest cake.

American Soul at the Belvedere

The Belvedere

Free | 8 p.m.

The Louisville Orchestra is back to hosting in-person concerts. This outdoor show on the banks of the Ohio features LO conductor Teddy Abrams and vocalists Jason Clayborn and Daria Raymore for an evening of American soul music, including songs originally by Aretha Franklin, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder and more. This event is free, but you must RSVP. Pods for households of up to 6 will be offered.

Lancelott Live Set w/ Jon Dose

Galaxie

$10 | 9 p.m.

After the Billy Strings show on the river Saturday, Galaxie is having its own music event, with EDM. Kentucky EDM Family Presents a set with Lancelott and Jon Dose.