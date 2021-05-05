5 Things To Do This Memorial Day Weekend In Louisville (5/28)

FRIDAY, May 28

Social Justice Fair

Jefferson Square Park

Free | 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

On May 28, it will have been one year since thousands of protesters took to Louisville’s streets demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. To commemorate the anniversary, the community is taking over Jefferson Square Park, or Injustice Square, again for two days of speakers, story-sharing, entertainment, presentations, food, yoga and prayer. “As we move forward, it is important that we stay vigilant, connected, and focused on a path forward that is intersectional, inclusive, and uniting,” write organizers of the event, which is being sponsored by the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression. The event continues into Saturday, lasting from 11 a.m.-2 p.m..

Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters

Headliners Music Hall

$25 per ticket (4 person pods) | 7 p.m.

It’s OK to get emotional about live music returning to our lives. LEO talked to Headliners co-owner Billy Hardison this week, who said he cried a few weeks ago at the venue’s first show in over a year. These outdoor, parking lot concerts are a safe way to get back to doing one of the things Louisville loves. Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters is a “blue collar Americana band from Indiana.” They’ll be accompanied by Wolfpen Branch, a bluegrass group formed with four members of successful Kentucky bands.

SATURDAY, May 29

Party, Paint & Sip!

KULA Gallery

$35 | 7-10 p.m.

If you’re a typical, creative Pisces, you’ll probably love this event (and so will people of all astrological signs). This paint and sip is zodiac themed, with a different canvas whether you’re a Gemini or a Taurus. Your ticket comes with a free glass of wine at the door. A cash bar will also be available.

SUNDAY, May 30

Evil Dead With A Vengeance Night!

Seidenfaden’s

No cover | 8 p.m.-4 a.m.

Some people go to Sunday service. Horror heads go to Seidenfaden’s for The Louisville Gore Club’s scary movie nights. This Sunday, they’re playing an 8 hour marathon of the Evil Dead movies. Good thing most of us are off this Monday, right?

MONDAY, May 31

Hike, Bike & Paddle

Waterfront Park

Free | All Day

You know you want to be outdoors on Memorial Day, but what should you do? Here’s three good options: hiking, biking or paddling. Various routes have been set up at Waterfront Park for each activity. For walkers, there’s a 5K and pet friendly option. For bikers, there’s a 15-mile route with bike doctors. For paddlers, there are directions but no Voyager Canoe rentals this year. Or, starting at 9 a.m., you can participate in yoga, tai chi and Zumba in socially distanced PODs on the South Great Lawn.