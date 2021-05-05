5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (5/7)

FRIDAY, May 7

Patio Sessions: Carly Johnson Jazz Duo

Nouvelle Bar & Bottle

No cover | 8 p.m.

It’s hard to tell what’s smoother: Nouvelle’s wine or Carly Johnson’s voice. You can find out on the patio Friday night, when Johnson gets jazzy.

SATURDAY, May 8

The Flea Off Market

1000 E. Market St.

No cover | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

We’ll never tire of saying our favorite Louisville events are back… and The Flea Off Market is back, bb! Local vendors galore will once again fill the parking lot at Fresh Start Growers’ Supply. You’ll also find food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, live music and other entertainment. And, before you cry about the Market going away just as soon as it came back, another day of shopping is scheduled for Sunday unless it rains. Masks are encouraged, and there will be extra space between vendors.

The Rant

Apocalypse Brew Works

No cover | 6-8 p.m.

What’s on your mind? Spit it out at this open mic that wants all the juice: your rant, vent sesh, confession or hidden poetry talent. Say whatever you want as long as it’s not racist or sexist. The caveat: Each minute you talk, you’ll have to donate $2 to The Humane Society.

Louisville Silent Disco Outdoor Dance Party

Mile Wide Beer Co.

No cover | 9 p.m.-midnight

More vaccinations + lower case numbers = we’re finally able to get back together and dance… outside and silent disco style, of course, which should hopefully encourage more “dancing on my own.” It all goes down on Mile Wide’s patio. There will be a mask requirement if you ever want to cool off inside the bar.

SUNDAY, May 9

Mother’s Day Poetry Brunch

Whiskey Dry

$40 | 5 p.m.

If your mom is a cool mom, she might enjoy this poetry brunch featuring performances by Lance “Mr. SpreadLove” Newman, David Moore, Simba and Outlaw G. DJ Legit is serving the sounds, DeepSeaRice is setting the vibe and Bootz has got the brunch buffet on lock. Tickets are $40. You can pay via CashApp or throw down at the door to show momma how much you care.