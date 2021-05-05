5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (5/14)

SATURDAY, May 15

Paristown Flea

711 Brent St.

No cover | 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

There’s always a good find waiting at Fleur De Flea Vintage Urban Market, and the pickers paradise is returning to its roots with a monthly, outdoor shopping extravaganza. You’ll find a curated and “eclectic mix of vendors” selling vinyl, antiques, mid-century and art deco artifacts, plants, books and re-purposed wonders. There’s more to do than shop, too. Come for food trucks, a pop-up bar and live music.

Around The Block!

Parkland neighborhood

Free | 2-5 p.m.

This summer, Change Today, Change Tomorrow, is taking the block party to you. Every two weeks, they’re bringing food, music, entertainment and free giveaways of clothes, electronics, gift cards and books to a different neighborhood in West and South Louisville (as well as Shively). In addition to all that cool stuff, you’ll also be able to sign up for a youth book club, mentoring and tutoring and free trees and seeds. The party starts in the Parkland neighborhood. Help CTCT figure out how much joy to bring by signing up here.

The Myths of Yoga: Aid for India

Inner Spring Yoga, New Albany

$20+ donation | 6-7:30 p.m.

“The yoga community exists only because of India,” write the organizers of this yoga practice fundraiser. And India is in trouble now, with high rates of COVID and limited resources. Your instructors, Carrie and Laura, will discuss the myths from India that shaped yoga, and they’ll lead participants through a special practice. There are only 22 in-person spots for this event, but there will also be a livestream (and the video will be available for 48 hours after the event). All proceeds go to AID India.

Shakespeare In The Park Tour

Iroquois Park

Free | 6:30 p.m.

All of Shakespeare’s works are classic, of course. But, “Romeo & Juliet” is, like, classic classic, you know? Relive young love at this touring performance by Kentucky Shakespeare. This Saturday, the troupe is at the Iroquois Park amphitheater. You’ll need to sign up beforehand, and once you’re there, there will be socially-distanced, designated seating areas for you to sit in. You’re also encouraged to bring your own chair or blanket.

SUNDAY, May 16

Waterfront Dancing

Big Four Bridge

Free | 6 p.m.

When’s the last time you got together with strangers and danced in public? Even if it was never, now is the time to reconnect with your fellow humans — so do it! Waterfront Dancing is an informal meet-up. Take in a good view, make new friends and dance to salsa and bachata.