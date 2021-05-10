10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville This Week (5/3)

TUESDAY, May 4

Bone Marrow Registry and Blood Drive

Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center

Free | 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Louisville Urban League and “partners around the city” are hosting this bone marrow and blood drive in support of Jefferson County District Court Judge Erica Williams and “thousands more facing deadly diseases.” Currently, there is a national blood shortage. To donate blood or register to be a bone marrow donor, make an appointment online or call 800-755-2522.

May the 4th Be With You Bar Crawl

Public House

No cover | 5 p.m.-midnight

Pull together your best cosplay (or any type of Star Wars gear) for a bar crawl by Nerd Nation in celebration of Star Wars Day. There will be Star Wars themed drinks and awards for best costume. The night begins at Public House by Against The Grain but hits bars all along Bardstown Road. See the Facebook page for a full list.

Black Freedom on Native Land

Zoom

Free | 6-7 p.m.

During the Civil War and Reconstruction, the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Creek and Seminole Native Americans, Black free people and slaves, and white people fought “military and rhetorical battles to lay claim to land that had been taken from others.” This is what University of Pittsburgh Professor of History Alaina Roberts’ new book is about, based on archival research and family history. She’ll discuss her work during this virtual talk.

Family Fun Night

Tracks Bar and Grill

No cover | 6-9 p.m.

Tracks Bar and Grill is hosting a family fun night with karaoke, cornhole, arcade games, Jenga, $1 popcorn and a whole host of food to feed your inner (and actual) kid: corn dogs, french fries, hamburgers, cheese bites, potato chips and hot dogs.

WEDNESDAY, May 5

Ping Pong Tournament

Red Top Hotdogs

Free | 7-9 p.m.

In addition to being home to delicious hot dogs, Red Top also contains several ping pong tables. It’s free to sign up to participate in the business’ weekly tournament, featuring singles games and double elimination. Hi-Wire Brewing will provide prizes and beer specials.

FRIDAY, May 7

Meditation Happy Hour

Joe Creason Park

Free | 6 p.m.

Instead of decompressing from the work week with a drink, what about a meditation session? Bridge Counseling and Wellness guides this practice in a natural setting, starting with a refresher on the basics of mindfulness meditation, moving into a guided group practice and ending with a “short silent sit.” There will be a limited number of mats available, but you’re encouraged to bring your own or a cushion, chair or blanket ­— whatever will put you in the best headspace. The group meets near the playground across from the Olmsted Parks Conservancy building. Ages 11+ are welcome.

First Friday of May Exhibition

Tim Faulkner Gallery

No cover | 6-11 p.m.

The Tim Faulkner Gallery is hosting the opening reception for its May gallery exhibition. Featured artists are Steve Squall, Hawk Alfredson, Kate Squall, Ian Lansing, Alex Trainor, Lorne Myre and Margaret Archambault.

Jazz Night – outdoor jam session

215 W. Spring St., New Albany

Free | 6:30-8 p.m.

The Kentuckiana Association of Musicians and Singers hosts this free, jazz jam session for all ages and abilities. They’ll provide a PA system, keyboard, full drum kit and microphones. You’re invited to bring your own instruments. The event “focuses on encouraging and helping everyone to enjoy playing music together.” It’ll be held on the patio adjacent to the Community Music Center.

First Friday Gallery Hop: Mermaid Art Show!

Riot Cafe

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

It’s mermaids all the way down at Riot Cafe’s First Friday Gallery Hop event. The displayed art by Louisville artists will be mermaid-themed, as well as the drink and food specials. There will even be a “live mermaid” present for photos.

Late for Dinner

Youtube Live

Free | 8 p.m.

Three Louisville musicians are playing in this week’s Late For Dinner virtual showcase. Charles Rivera, a composer, will perform solo improvisations. Dustin Marcum, the owner of the Obsolete Staircases record label, will dip into multiple genres. And Drafting, a band that formed during the pandemic, will play “dynamic psychedelic music.”

Movie in the Park – ‘Mary Poppins’

Gateway Park, Clarksville

Free | 8:30 p.m.

Watch a free, outdoor showing of Disney’s “Mary Poppins.” Bring a blanket or chair and food and drinks. The movie begins at sundown.