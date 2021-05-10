10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville This Week (5/10)

MONDAY, May 10

Faif x The Pete Foundation

Instagram Live

Free | 10 a.m.

Louisville R&B artist Faif joins with The Pete Foundation to talk about mental health and how he’s used “music to overcome trauma.” Their conversation will be broadcast on Instagram Live.

Outdoor Yoga

Christy’s Garden

Free | 6-7 p.m.

The Kentucky Yoga Initiative is holding a free, weekly class at Christy’s Garden. Students will be spaced 8 feet apart, and participants bring their own yoga supplies. The classes will be taught by a rotating lineup of teachers. You must sign a liability waiver to participate.

WEDNESDAY, May 12

Whiskey Wednesday Spring Concert Series

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

No cover | 6-9:30 p.m.

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens kicks off a weekly spring concert series with a performance by “Elton Joe” D’Amato. This event features signature cocktails, beer, bourbon specials, mead, tour and tasting giveaways and a barrel raffle.

Video Juke Box

Planet of the Tapes

No cover | 8 p.m.-midnight

You know that one YouTube video that you think everyone needs to see? Now, you can show it to someone other than your mom or your partner. At Planet of the Tapes’ Video Juke Box, audience members put in their request for YouTube videos they want to show the rest of the crowd on the big screen.

THURSDAY, May 13

Freedom Library: Youth Reading Time

Facebook Live

Free | 1-2 p.m.

Join Ms. Michelle for Youth Reading Time. She’ll recommend a book for a specific age, teach how to put together a fun and healthy snack, and provide information on “sage and self-healing.” This is for youth ages 9 to 17.

Racing Louisville FC Season Kickoff Party

TEN20 Craft Brewery

No cover | 4-8 p.m.

Celebrate Racing Louisville FC’s first season with a kickoff party. Soccer City Radio live will be there, and you can enter to win custom Racing swag. Oh, and there will be drink specials.

Free Virtual Painting Class – May Flowers

Zoom

Free | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

We’ve had the April showers, now it’s time for the May flowers — outside and in your home. Paint a spring-themed picture for your home, led in this virtual art session by A Purposeful Ponte Studio. The class is free, but if you want, you can buy an art kit with all the supplies you need for $25 from A Purposeful Ponte.

Thursday Night Karaoke + Happy Hour Bingo

The Palm Room

No cover | 7 p.m.

Thursdays at The Palm Room means karaoke and bingo. Keyvoko hosts ’90s R&B Old Skool Karaoke from 7 to 11 p.m.. Happy Hour Bingo starts at 8 p.m., costing $5 for two Bingo balls and $10 or $20 for Game Paks.

FRIDAY, May 14

Fridays at the Front

Waterfront Park

No cover | 5-8:30 p.m.

End the work week with a food truck experience at Waterfront Park. Purchase a meal or a snack from The Burger Joint, Flavaville, All Thaid Up, Brain Freeze or Cookie Dough Bills and enjoy it in a relaxing, outdoor setting. The Tim Whalen Trio will be playing jazz.

Silent Disco – Halfway to Halloween

Falls City Brewing

$5 | 9 p.m.-midnight

We didn’t really get to celebrate Halloween last year, and there weren’t many silent discos either, so think of this event as making up for just a small few of 2020’s miseries. Come in costume and be ready to dance. Guests are asked to mask up and socially distance.