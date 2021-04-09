5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (4/9)

SATURDAY, April 10

Seafood Lady – Nulu Grand Opening

Seafood Lady

No cover | 11 a.m.

The acclaimed Seafood Lady restaurant is finally opening its Nulu location, and the business is going big with live entertainment, fire throwers, a red carpet, door prizes, face paintings and more. And, of course, they’ll have their famous Florida-style seafood platters.

Black Businesses Matter Pop Up Mall

Manhattan on Broadway

No cover | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

It’s a vendor pop-up with everything you could want, sold by Black-owned businesses! On sale are bath and body products, candles, health products, boutique clothing, books, gifts, accessories. Plus, music and a food court.

Wailing Trumpets: Ragtime and Jazz

Online

$20 | 7:30 p.m.

The Louisville Orchestra invites conductor Bob Bernhardt and trumpet virtuoso Byron Stripling to perform a virtual program with “Ragtime, Blues, and sizzling Jazz standards.” Stripling, who is also an an actor; singer; and music director, will be accompanied by the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. If you want to see more virtual, Louisville Orchestra performances this spring, you can also buy a $75 pass to see all 18 shows.

Official In Real Life Comedy Tour Mike Epps After Party

The Palm Room

$25 | 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Comedian Mike Epps is performing two shows at the Yum Center this Saturday (tickets still available), and afterward, he’ll be at The Palm Room for the after-party. Come for being in the same room as a celeb, stay for the drink and food specials and DJ Slikk.

SUNDAY, April 11

Spring Market

Westport Village

No cover | 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Spring weather has returned, and so has the outdoor market experience — with masks and social distancing, of course. Stop by Westport Village to check out 11 local vendors selling food, art and gifts.