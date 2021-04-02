5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (4/2)

FRIDAY, April 2

April First Friday Gallery Opening: Trans Visibility

Riot Cafe

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

This art show is dedicated to celebrating “transgender people and raising awareness of discrimination faced by transgender people worldwide, as well as a celebration of their contributions to society.” The featured artists are Birdie Watkins, Oliver A King, Mackenzie Haley and April Grubb, presenting digital and physical art, a story book illustrator and a photo story.

SATURDAY, April 3

The Bunny Trail Geocache Event

EP Tom Sawyer State Park

$5 (5 and under free) | 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The pandemic has prompted us to get more creative with our entertainment options — drive-in concerts, Zoom theatrical productions — and in some cases, those alternatives have ended up being just as fun as what we’re used to. This geocache Easter egg hunt might be one of those times. Instead of a mad dash for eggs that’s over in five minutes, this is more akin to an Easter egg scavenger hunt that you can make an afternoon of. There are eggs scattered along two trails, a short one for the tykes and a more difficult one for the “big kids.” Follow clues in the park, with the help of a phone GPS and a map. Once you find all the eggs, the Easter Bunny will grant explorers a prize. Visit the park’s Activities Building the day of the event to register and to pay (cash-only).

Clean The West

Black Market KY

Free | Noon-4 p.m.

Come out for some service and community by helping to clean up around the Black Market KY. Sign-up through the When I Work, and you’ll receive a shirt and food at the site. This is the first of four Clean the West events through April.

Knockout Music Festival!

21st in Germantown

No cover | 7 p.m.-midnight

Over 30 rap and hip-hop artists are performing this Saturday at 21st in Germantown, including Joc Tha Doc, Lil Cray, Nxttime and Mush.

SUNDAY, April 4

Easter With The Sisters

Chill Bar

No cover | 3-8 p.m.

Celebrate Easter with your favorite charitable drag troupe, the Derby City Sisters. There will be an egg hunt, prizes and the return of something called the Chunky Hunky Jesus contest.