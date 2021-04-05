5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (4/23)

FRIDAY, April 23

The Rent Is Always Due

Trouble Bar

No cover | 5-9 p.m.

The Rent Is Always Due is “a new (monthly) pop-up purpose party series” for “movement folx” to “vibe, recharge, and connect with other likeminded individuals seeking to stand up against injustice.” Expect live, interactive art installations and music from DJs Magic Domdi and SCZ of Rhythm Science. It promises to be a fun night, but it’s also a networking and fundraising event. A percentage of bar proceeds will go toward the tenants empowerment work of BLACKTIVIST, #YCSTR (You Can’t Stop The Revolution) and co. Even if you can’t go, you can donate to the cause here.

‘#HASHTAG: When Social Media and Social Justice Collide’

YouTube Live

Free | 7 p.m.

UofL’s African American Theatre Program presents an experimental, satirical show exploring “how we talk about race and social justice issues through the lens of social media.” The production is part sketch show, poetry slam and protest — a “multi-verse of student expression,” writes Director Sidney Edwards. It premiers virtually on YouTube Live.

SATURDAY, April 24

Dirty Pour: Acrylic Paint Party

Lavish Looks

$20 | 8-11 p.m.

Have a creative night out and make an acrylic pour painting. Organizers promise that no two canvases will look alike. Light refreshments are included also.

The Corydon Extravaganza

Harrison County Fairgrounds, Corydon, Indiana

$5 | 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Corydon Extravaganza is a curated vintage, junk and artisan festival celebrating “all things rusty, dusty, timeless & awesome.” You’ll find antiques and “one of a kind handmade goods.” And, of course, there will be food vendors… and wine! This event is indoor and outdoor, or if you’re still afraid of it raining on Saturday, the festival continues into Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. If you’d like to get there first on Saturday to have your pick of the best stuff, purchase an early-bird ticket.

SUNDAY, April 25

LFS 8th Annual Oscar Watch Party 2021

Mellwood Art Center

$25 | 8:30 p.m.

Watch the stars under the stars. The Louisville Film Society’s annual Oscar watch party is outdoors this year on the east lawn of the Mellwood Art Center. Like the film industry, the yearly soiree has been impacted by the coronavirus. As such, “COVID chic” clothing is encouraged (sweatpants, comfy sweaters, etc.), as well as cocktail attire ­— whatever you want to wear. There will be food trucks serving Filipino dishes, Hawaiian burgers and poke bowls with “Hollywood-inspired libations.” One ticket nets you a reserved seat at one of the party’s socially-distanced tables, two cocktails and an entry into a $250 ballot competition. With all that, do we even care about the Academy Awards? Of course, they will be broadcast onto a two-story screen anyway.