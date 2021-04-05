5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (4/16)

FRIDAY, April 16

The New Albany Wicked Walk Presents Macabre Main: Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem

The Odd Shop

$20 | 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Take a walking tour of the places in downtown New Albany that have been the sites of ghostly hauntings, murders, tragic accidents and crimes. Ghost hunting equipment is encouraged!

SATURDAY, April 17

Dirty Tapes Live

Zanzabar

$15 | 10 p.m.

The pandemic delayed album release shows, but now they’re back. Charlie 3x, Polaroid Play and Chef OG Bump perform their hip-hop album Dirty Tapes, released in late 2020. They’ll be accompanied by a live band featuring Ace Windu, Blase Groody, Casey Powell and Willy Beamin.

SUNDAY, April 18

Brunch By The Bridge

Waterfront Park

No cover | 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday brunch is alive! Come with friends to Waterfront Park for breakfast and lunch foods from three food trucks, a bubbly bar, music from the Tim Whalen Trio and a bevy of vendors, including the Little Lou Flower Truck, Board & You and various art vendors. Your food trucks are Lil Cheezers, Copper Kitchen and FlavaVille Food Truck.

Advertisement

The Refresh

Pocket Change

Free | 1-5 p.m.

The Refresh includes restorative yoga and a self-care brunch, meant especially for Black people “to come and refresh themselves for the coming week,” said Corey Thomas, your yoga instructor. Each participant will also receive a goodie bag filled with self care items. Yoga is from 1-2 p.m.; the brunch takes place from 2-5 p.m. To RSVP, email pocketchange@change-today.org.

I Hate You So Much Right Now: Love, Sex & Hearbreak Poetry Slam

The Palm Room

$25 | 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Lipstick Wars gives women “a profound voice through the art of slam poetry,” and this is where you can see them perform. Brought to you by Rheonna Nicole x and Robin G.