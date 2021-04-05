5 Things To Do Derby Weekend In Louisville (4/30)

FRIDAY, April 30

Bless The Mic National Poetry Month Event

Roots 101 African American Museum

$15 | 8 p.m.

Prolific Jones is closing out National Poetry Month and kicking off Derby Weekend with a Bless The Mic poetry month celebration. Ten wordsmiths, including Prolific Jones herself are performing.

Kentucky Bill

Planet of the Tapes

$25 (3-person table) | 8-10 p.m.

It’s hard to describe the Kentucky Bill show so we’ll let the organizers: “Weaving improvised narrative, sketch, and general tomfoolery, Kentucky Bill uses audience suggestions to hone in on the legend they’re going to tell for the evening. Those in attendance find themselves jumping between real time storytelling and dramatizations of events. Making this kind of like ‘The Moth’ meets ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark’ meets ‘Some Really Weird Guy In The Park Who Has All Kinds Of Crazy Stories’.” Joey Eberling and Matt Schaaf are your performers. Another performance takes place Saturday — same time.

SATURDAY, May 1

Pocket Change Expansion Party

1753 Bardstown Road

No cover | Noon-9 p.m.

Pocket Change has opened a Bardstown Road location, and this weekend, the Change Today, Change Tomorrow-ran shop is hosting over 25 local Black-owned businesses for you to browse through and buy from. The new shop features a thrift store and lounge area and will be providing adult beverages, popcorn and snow cones. And don’t leave before taking a picture with the shop’s ring light in front of its faux grass wall and neon sign.

Derby Jazz and Phantom Chef 502 Pop Up!

Apocalypse Brew Works

No cover | 3-10 p.m.

Head to Apocalypse Brew Works after the race with a special, Derby-themed menu by Phantom Chef 502. Live jazz accompaniment lasts from 7-9 p.m..

SUNDAY, May 2

Art Sale

Zanzabar

No cover (registration required) | 3 p.m.

Fifteen local artists (including Yoko Molotov) are presenting their art at Zanzabar this Sunday. A solid way to wind down Derby weekend.