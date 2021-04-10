10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville This Week (4/26)

MONDAY, April 26

Unlocking The Truth

Facebook Live

Free | 5 p.m.

Change Today, Change Tomorrow and other Louisville groups are ending their virtual HIV & Mass Incarceration information series with a call to action, led by the Rev. Tim Findley Jr. and Kish Cumi-Price, the director of education policy and programming for the Louisville Urban League.

Great Bed Races

Kentucky Exposition Center

Free | 7 p.m.

A quirky entry into the Kentucky Derby festivities, the Great Bed Races are exactly what they sound like: You and four friends put wheels on a bed and turn it into a racer. The course goes from a figure 8 to a straight drag race format, so make sure you have some steering ability. The official tailgate party starts at 4 p.m. with the parade of beds following at 6 p.m., while the race will be held at 7 p.m. — the main event. At 7:30, you can catch a broadcast of the race on WAVE 3.

WEDNESDAY, April 28

Turners Annual Boat Race Party

American Turners – Louisville

$5 (single person) | 4 p.m.

Watch the Kentucky Derby Festival’s annual Great Steamboat Race from American Turners. There will be live music by AJ Clements from 6 to 9 p.m. and hamburgers, brats and hot dogs available for purchase. You can also bring a cooler with food and a lawn chair and/or blanket. Entry costs $5 for a single driver or $10 for a carload.

Jazz Rumors

The Limbo

$5-$20 | 7-10 p.m.

A weekly jazz showcase featuring the Baconaters. Tickets are available on a sliding scale, starting at $5, with the money going toward the performers. The Limbo tiki bar will have $10 bottles of wine and $10 pickle and cheese plates available for purchase, as well.

THURSDAY, April 29

Inaugural National Skip Work Day

The Earl, New Albany

No cover | Noon

The Earl bar is encouraging irresponsible behavior with a National Skip Work Day celebration. There will be games, sidewalk chalk and food and drinks from The Earl and Cosmo’s Craft Chicken.

FRIDAY, April 30

Kentucky Furby

PG&Js Dog Bar

No cover | 2 p.m.

And, they’re off! The dogs, anyway. Watch the canines race in PG&Js Lillies For The Puppies competition. There will be a betting table, specialty derby cocktails and food trucks. Door open at 10 a.m., but the race is at 2. You can enter your own good boy by paying $5 for a raffle ticket by Tuesday, with proceeds going to five different animal-centric organizations and nonprofits.

Art Bazaar

Logan Street Market

No cover | 3 p.m.

In addition to Logan Street Market’s usual vendors, you’ll find local, pop-up artist booths throughout the building on Friday.

Oaks With the Low Lights

Holsopple Brewing

No cover | 7 p.m.

An Oaks Day hang you don’t have to pay the big bucks for. The Low Lights rock band is playing a set at Holsopple Brewing.

ALL WEEK

Terminate The Officer Who Assaulted Dee Garret

Anywhere

Free | Any time

The 490 Project is asking for your help in demanding that the Louisville police officer who assaulted Dee Garret be terminated. Call Chief Erika Shields at 574-7660 and Mayor Greg Fischer at 574-2003 to ask for the officer’s firing.

Iamdope Project Sneaker Drive

Anywhere

Free | Any time

The Iamdope Project is looking for volunteers to commit to collecting 10-20 pairs of shoes to give to “the less fortunate and houseless.” Be one of those people.