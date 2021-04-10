10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville This Week (4/19)

TUESDAY, April 20

11th Annual Interfaith Iftar

Zoom

Free | 7-8 p.m.

This week marks the beginning of Ramadan, the Muslim month of prayer and fasting between sunrise and sunset. This year, interfaith community leaders invite the public to gather virtually for an iftar, a fast-breaking meal, where participants will hear from Mayor Greg Fischer, then join Muslim families in small breakout rooms for prayer and conversation. The event is free, but you provide your own meal at home.

420 Celebration!

Mag Bar

No cover | 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

The only thing missing from this 420 Celebration is actual weed. (Get your shit together, Kentucky.) But, as always, we make do in the best way. In this case, with CBD cocktails, “munchiez” by Ashland Tann, giveaways and a Snoop Dogg selfie station. Plus, a portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to The Last Prisoner Project, “a nonprofit dedicated to cannabis justice reform.”

WEDNESDAY, April 21

The New History of the Old South

Virtual

Free | Noon-1 p.m.

The Filson Historical Society’s manuscript collections include information on Great Crossings, an experimental community in Scott County between the War of 1812 and the Civil War that was home to the first federal Native American school and a famous interracial family. Christina Snyder, who wrote a book on Great Crossings, will discuss how the Filson’s collection enhances our understanding of the antebellum era.

THURSDAY, April 22

Earth Day Trash Sweep

Beargrass Creek Trail

Free | 1-4 p.m.

Celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up trash with the Beargrass Creek Alliance. Meet at the Ledge Road parking lot near Willow Pond. Tools and gloves will be provided.

Free Virtual Painting Class – Flowers

Zoom

Free | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Brighten up your home with a DIY flower painting. A Purposeful Ponte Studio is leading this free, virtual painting class. You can use your own supplies or buy a $25 kit with everything you need.

Advertisement

Ladies Night with Robbie Bartlett

CC’s Low Carb Kitchen

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Enjoy a free performance by R&B and jazz singer Robbie Bartlett. CC’s Low Carb Kitchen will also be serving drink and wine specials and shareable plates.

Thursday Comedy Showcase

Aloft Louisville Downtown

Free | 7:30-9 p.m.

What do you get when eight comedians walk into a hotel for a free show? We don’t know, but it’s a good deal. Your comics come from around the region, including headliner Sean Smith (Louisville), Zach Wycuff and Loren Hutton (Cincinnati), Chandra Walton (Nashville), Joshua Turley (Evansville), Griffin Sciarra (Seymour) and Mitchy Mitch Randle and Alexa Irizarry (also Louisville).

FRIDAY, April 23

North Village Cottages Grand Opening

Norton Commons

No cover | 3-6:30 p.m.

Several new concepts are opening up in Norton Commons’ public market this Friday. Your vendors are Steel City Pops, The Bluegrass Witch, Alchemy food truck, Nicole & B Boutique, Garden Girl Foods and Found In a Field. Afterward, enjoy a meal at Norton Commons’ Food Truck Fridays, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Spring Into Derby Presented By Woodford Reserve

Paristown neighborhood

No cover | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Paristown’s pre-Derby weekend kicks off with a gallery opening featuring equine artist Richard Sullivan at Stoneware & Co.. He’s also the designer of Woodford Reserve’s KY Derby 147 Bottle, which will be available for pick-up at the gallery reception. Plus, the Paristown Art Fair, running through the weekend, will be open for preview.

ALL WEEK

DOVE Delegate Accountability Board

Online

Free | Any time

Be a part of reimagining community safety in Louisville. This research and development project is a collaboration between Spalding University and the community. But first, it needs members of the community to sign up. The group will “asses the feasibility of creating” alternative responders to Louisville’s police model. Applications will be taken until Friday, April 23.