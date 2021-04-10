10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville This Week (4/12)

MONDAY, April 12

Trap + Bingo Party

The Palm Room

No cover | 7 p.m.-midnight

The Palm Room is hosting a night of karaoke, DJing from Keyvoko and bingo. The karaoke and music are free, but it’ll be $10 to buy a Regular Game Pak for bingo.

TUESDAY, April 13

Tacos, Tequila & Tunes

Logan Street Market

No cover | 4-8 p.m.

Logan Street Market is making Taco Tuesday an experience. Four of the Market’s vendors will be serving tacos (FOKO, Fresh Out the Box and Logan Street Market Seafood Co.) There will be Patron margaritas for sale (classic, blood orange and spicy jalapeño). And, DJ Frank White Lémon will provide a soundtrack for the evening.

The People’s Classroom: Rosa Parks

Zoom

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

Watch a speech from Rosa Parks and discuss. Louisville Political Education For Liberation is hosting four meetings this month, each one focusing on the words of a different activist.

Roots101 Poetry Slam Live

Facebook Live

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Local poets compete by performing their original works in this virtual event. A panel of judges will select a first, second and third place winner who will all be rewarded cash prizes. It’s free to watch, but $7 to slam.

WEDNESDAY, April 14

Definitely Pinwheels at Art Bar!

Tim Faulkner Gallery

No cover | 8-10 p.m.

Acoustic art duo, Definitely Pinwheels, play originals and covers outside of the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery in a socially-distanced show.

THURSDAY, April 15

Stock Yards Bank $1 Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Contest

Seneca Golf Course

$1 | 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Many of us could use extra cash in these COVID times. How about $1 million? If you get a hole-in-one at this Kentucky Derby Festival golf contest, that’s what you’ll receive. If no one succeeds, there’s still a $5,000 first prize available. It costs $1 per golf ball to play. The contest will be open through April 25.

Open Bar Night

Westport Whiskey & Wine

$5 | 4-9 p.m.

The tasting room at Westport Whiskey & Wine is open again, and this Thursday, it’s offering $5 shot and beer combos. There are four options, including Old Forester Bourbon and a Rogue Batsquatch IPA.

FRIDAY, April 16

Fridays at the Front

Waterfront Park

No cover | 5-8:30 p.m.

End the work week with a food truck experience at Waterfront Park every Friday. Purchase a meal or a snack from Lil Cheezers, The Burger Joint, La Chandeleur or Ehrler’s Ice Cream and enjoy it in a relaxing, outdoor setting.

ALL WEEK

Black Maternal Health Week

Zoom

Free | Times vary

Every day this week, you can attend a virtual gathering covering an aspect of Black maternal health, organized by the Louisville Coalition for Black Maternal Health. Events include a Benefits of Breastfeeding & Lactation Support informational session on Monday, a Public Policy Panel on Tuesday and a Black Birth Joy discussion on Friday.

Operation Green Thumb

Location TBA

Free | Time TBA

Sign up to volunteer for Black Lives Matter Louisville’s new initiative, Operation Green Thumb. The group is looking for people with an interest or experience in garden design/creation and construction, compost bin creation and livestock housing/habitat creation.