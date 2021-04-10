10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville This Week (4/5)

WEDNESDAY, April 7

PHONE ZAP! Cash Bail & COVID: The Hidden Toll of Incarceration

Zoom

Free | 1-2 p.m.

Call and email county officials about ending cash bail, overcrowding worries in the downtown jail and more. Join Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice for an hour-long Zoom call on which you’ll be trained and supported.

Shred @ Story

Story Louisville

Free (for first-timers) | 6:15-7 p.m.

Get in a workout with Shred415 at the Story Louisville co-working space. This is open to all community members and all fitness levels. It’s free for your first time and $10 per class after that. Plus, you’ll receive a complimentary tour and day pass to Story Louisville. Bring your own water and yoga mat.

Open Jam Wednesdays

The Grain Haus, New Albany, Indiana

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

Jam with fellow musicians at The Grain Haus behind Floyd County Brewing Co. This event is 21+.

THURSDAY, April 8

“Promise, Witness, Remembrance” National Panel Discussion with Curator Allison Glenn

Zoom

Free | 6 p.m.

The Speed Art Museum is trying to do things right with its exhibit honoring the life and legacy of Breonna Taylor. Part of that process was partnering with Guest Curator Allison Glenn, who assembled a National Advisory Panel “to help shape the early stages of the exhibition development, and to subsequently advise through the planning stages.” At this virtual event, that panel will discuss the process, and Glenn will talk about why she chose the panelists she did. The members of the National Advisory Panel are Mecca Brooks, art strategist; Jon Sesrie-Goff, multidisciplinary filmmaker, curator and arts administrator; Raymond Green, retired military officer and cousin of Alton Sterling; Amy Sherald, painter; and Allison K. Young, art historian.

Free Virtual Painting Class – April Showers

Zoom

Free | 6:30-8 p.m.

Make some art that celebrates the season. A Purposeful Ponte Studio is leading this free, virtual paint class. It’s bring-your-own-materials, but if you’d like to purchase a kit with everything you need, you can do so from the Studio for $25.

Advertisement

April InKY Reading Series

Zoom

Free | 7-8 p.m.

Join Louisville Literary Arts for their reading series, which features three poets this week: Tina Parker, Julia Story and Avery Guess.

FRIDAY, April 9

Spring Market

Westport Village

No cover | Noon-5 p.m.

Westport Village is hosting 11 vendors in its outdoor green space by Tunie’s. Buy “delectable treats, one-of-a-kind gifts and local art” from Lotsa Pasta, Garden Girl Foods, North Lime Coffee & Donuts and more.

Superheroes Trivia – Family Fun Night

Facebook Live

Free | 7 p.m.

The Louisville Free Public Library has put together a virtual night of superhero-themed trivia, activities and recipes for the fam. Sign up to receive a Family Fun Night packet with materials from your local library or find what you need for yourself on LFPL’s website.

Late for Dinner with Batwizard and Prayer Line

YouTube Live

Free | 8 p.m.

Catch local music from your home every week with Late for Dinner. This Friday’s stream features Batwizard (metal) and Prayer Line (horror rock).

ALL WEEK

502 Kids Biz Week

Anywhere

Prices vary | Any time

This isn’t like the corner lemonade stand. These young entrepreneurs are growing and developing their businesses on Instagram, Etsy… even through their own websites. T. Marie Consulting is hosting the inaugural 502 Kids Biz Week, “A week to highlight and promote kiddieprenuers so they too can learn and earn while offering a week of specials and deals for you to take advantage of!” Check out the website to see all the “Tiny Tycoons,” “Mini Moguls” and “Baby Bosses,” and help foster the next generation of go-getters.