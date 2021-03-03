Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best And Most Absurd (3/3)

Thorn: Same Old McConnell

Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News’ Bret Baier last week that he would “absolutely” support Donald Trump if the former insurrectionist is the Republican nominee in 2024. The same McConnell blamed the same Trump for the Capitol insurrection, not even two months ago, saying, “There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day.” If an alien came to down to Earth to witness this hypocrisy, it must wonder, “How could a living creature think both things, much less justify saying both… in public?” Words could never do justice to McConnell’s moral void. It’s fair to say that he is practically, morally responsible for the corrosion of a generation of Republicans and, in turn, American democracy. Then again, what’s new?

Thorn: Southern Baptist Bigotry

The St. Matthews Baptist Church was expelled from the Southern Baptist Convention last week because they welcome and support the LBGTQ community. SBC Committee Chairman Mike Lawson said, “We take no pleasure in recommending that a church is not in friendly cooperation with the convention,” the Courier Journal reported. Mike, you can take your friendly cooperation straight to hell. Louisville’s Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, tweeted: “Anyone who argues that the Bible — OT and NT — is not clear about the sinfulness of homosexuality is either very confused or deliberately dishonest about the structure of biblical theology and the clear meaning of the texts.” To Albert, we can simply offer a single… no, plus two single-finger salutes for your selective reading of “OT and NT.” LEO is terribly sorry the good, decent patrons of St. Matthews Baptist Church have to suffer in any way because of Mohler and the other intolerant haters in the SBC. And, in no way do we presume to speak on your behalf, here, but we have no tolerance for the intolerance of others… especially when they do it in the name of righteousness.

Advertisement

Rose: Invest In The West

A bipartisan group of state Senators proposed a bill to bring money, investments and growth to Louisville’s West End. If passed, a large special-tax district will be established for the next three decades, from west of Ninth Street and north of Algonquin Parkway to the Ohio River. Over the life of that TIF (Tax-increment financing), 80% of tax revenue increases will go back into economic development projects in the district. Plus, the Senate hopes to begin with $30 million in seed capital, with $10 million coming from the state and $20 million coming from Metro Government, other public funds and private donations. The proposed bill includes provisions that protect existing residents, ensuring that they will be able to remain in their homes even as property values rise. A lot more is needed, and residents shouldn’t have to wait another day, much less 30 years, but this is a tremendous investment in our community.

Rose: The Bright Side

After a bumpy start to the vaccine rollout, Kentucky has entered stage 1C, allowing those 60 and older and more frontline essential workers to get in line. Kentucky also dropped below a 5% positivity rate on Monday’s report — for the first time since October. The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was federally approved over the weekend, arrived in Louisville Monday. The governor also assured us that supply will ramp up considerably this month. A bunch of positive news. Hang in there.