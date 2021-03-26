5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (3/26)

FRIDAY, March 26

Throw Down Live!

21st In Germantown

No cover | 8 p.m.

Three musical acts are sharing 21st In Germantown’s stage Friday night: A Day Late (punk), Problem With Polly (rock) and Dustin Swaggert (solo acoustic). As usual, the 21st will be serving up food and drinks.

SATURDAY, March 27

Våronna At Oskar’s

Oskar’s

No cover | 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wildflowers at the base of converging mountains, waving to sparkling fjords. Spring in Norway is beautiful, or at least, that’s what it seems like from a Google Images search. Oskar’s, Louisville’s Scandinavian-influenced slider bar, is trying to capture the beginnings of springtime, or Våronna, with a market — complete with nature- and Nordic-inspired art, an Idlewild Butterfly Farm booth, plants, planters, desserts from Smor Nordic Bakeri and Oskar’s delicious food and cocktails. No mask, no service.

The Equinox Benefit Dinner

Logan Street Market

$50 | 7 p.m.

Enjoy a five-course vegan, Latin-inspired meal with wine pairings and help benefit the Louisville Urban Harvest Collective, a new group building gardens in areas of the city that lack food access. FOKO head chef Chef Paco, as well as Chef Kusko, will prepare the food and be available for one-on-one interaction. A live DJ will score your dining experience.

SUNDAY, March 28

Community Baby Shower Volunteering

St. George Episcopal Church

Free | 1-4 p.m.

Change Today, Change Tomorrow needs volunteers for its bimonthly Community Baby Shower. Mothers from across Louisville will receive diapers, bottles, socks and more, along with three other items that they get to choose from — all with your help. To support virtually, go here. If you’re a parent who wants to pre-register for the event (those whose baby’s due date is two months prior or two months after the Shower are eligible), visit here.

10,000 Easter Egg Hunt for the Community

4205 Cane Run Road

Free | 4-6 p.m.

Four local churches are combining forces to bring an Easter egg hunt with 10,000 eggs to Southwest Louisville. Take the family for food, prizes and general merriment.